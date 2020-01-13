alesha-dixon-shares-sweet-family-photo-with-husband-and-daughters

Alesha Dixon has shared a beautiful family photo with her husband and two daughters.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 41, shared the snap to Instagram which showed herself, hubby Azuka Ononye and their little girls Azura, six, and baby Anaya Sufiya, who was born last summer.

In the snap, Azura is seen beaming for the camera as little Anaya looked slightly stunned by the picture.

Alesha captioned the post: “4 is the magic number!”

Fans gushed over the sweet family image with one person commenting: “Beautiful family!”

Another wrote: “Possibly the most beautiful family on Earth,” while a third said: “Such a beautiful picture.”

Alesha, Azuka and their daughters recently enjoyed a trip to Disneyland in America and shared a couple of photos from the day out.

One photo shows the couple smiling for the camera as Alesha sported a Minnie Mouse t-shirt.

Another showed Azuka and Azura posing by a model of Lightning McQueen, a race car in the hit movie Cars.

Alesha wrote: “We had such a great time at @disneyland yesterday! Always feels good to act like a kid again!”

The couple recently became parents for the second time after welcoming their baby girl Anaya.

In October last year, Alesha announced Anaya’s birth on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of the tot.

She said: “Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19.

“7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet.”

Meanwhile, during an interview for Lorraine later that month, Alesha confirmed she’s done having kids.

Revealing her eldest daughter Azura wants a brother, Alesha said: “Literally two weeks after having the baby: ‘Mummy, I think it’s time for a brother now don’t you?’ ‘I don’t think so darling, I think Mummy is done.'”

