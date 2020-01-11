alesha-dixon-shares-cute-family-snaps-on-trip-to-disneyland

She may be searching for The Greatest Dancer on BBC One every Saturday night, but Alesha Dixon found time to visit Disneyland with her young family.

And the Britain’s Got Talent judge shared some cute holiday snaps from her break to America and said that she ‘loved ‘being a kid again’.

Pictured with husband Azuka Ononye and eldest daughter Azura, six, Alesha was getting into the spirit by wearing a Mini Mouse t-shirt.

Elsewhere, dad Azuka and adorable Azura were pictured in front of Lightning McQueen, a character from the Disney movie, Cars.

Alesha captioned the cute snaps: “We had such a great time at @disneyland yesterday!

Always feels good to act like a kid again!

Many of Alesha’s 922,000 followers took to the site to express their delight at the pics.

“This is the cutest,” one said.

Another wrote: “Disneyland is your land!”

A third said: “Daddy and his little girl, memories being made.”

“Beautiful family,” another follower gushed.

It’s been a hectic year for Alesha, who gave birth to her second daughter, Anaya Sufiya last summer.

Later on in the year she took to Instagram to share a new image of the cute tot.

Fans gushed over the stunning image, with many saying Anaya is the spitting image of Alesha.

One person said: “The baby is so cute, she looks like you.”

