🔥Aldi opening hours: the supermarket's new operating times amid the coronavirus lockdown🔥

As supermarkets remain one of the few places still open for business during the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation, Aldi has revised its opening and closing times to ensure customers can still shop for the essentials.

Entry may be limited at busy times to help staff and shoppers keep social distancing rules, so expect spaced-out queues

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the opening hours for Aldi?

Weekdays and Saturdays: Some stores open at 7am while others will open their doors at 8am, with all closing at 8pm.

Sundays: Some open at 10am, others an hour later at 11am with all closing by 4pm or 5pm.

Find your local Aldi supermarket using the Store Finder.

How to shop in-store

The supermarket has asked customers to shop alone using one trolley in order to support social distancing in its stores. Parents who have no option but to shop with their children will be allowed to continue to do so.

There are clear screens and two metre markers at the checkout to help shoppers observe social distancing rules.

Customers are asked to use contactless payment at tills if they can.

What item restrictions are in place?

Early customer stockpiling led supermarkets to impose restrictions on some items but as the country adjusts to life under quarantine, Aldi has decided to lift those measures.

Customers can now buy however much of whatever they need in stores, except for a few items.

You can only purchase four per person of handwash and soap, toilet roll, selected canned goods and alcohol.

Aldi has also restricted sales of two per person on anti-bacterial hand gel, UHT milk and baby formula.

Do NHS staff and the elderly have dedicated supermarket shopping times?

Key workers like NHS, police and fire service staff will be able to skip queues at any time if they produce a valid ID at any time. They will also be able to shop for essentials on Sunday from 9.30am to 10am when they can go into a branch 30 minutes before it officially opens to the rest of the public.

Scottish stores will be open between 8.30am to 9am for emergency workers.

Aldi has not allocated dedicated shopping times for the elderly, but are working alongside Age UK to support the needs of older shoppers.

Can I order online?

You can still shop for your groceries and household items online, but due to high demand the store has had to make some changes to their online order delivery times.

The time frame for delivery has been changed to 3 to 10 working days.

Deliveries will be contact-free with drivers leaving parcels at your door to reduce hand-to-hand contact. They may ring or knock on your door before standing back two metres to watch you collect your shopping. They may ask for your second name in order to validate the delivery. If you’ve made a particularly large order, the supermarket may contact you to discuss the best way to leave your delivery as drivers will not be able to enter your home or property.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

