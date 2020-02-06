albion-review:-victoria-hamilton-gives-a-landmark-lead-performance-in-rich-and-fertile-work

Going Out in London Discover

Mike Bartlett’s big, chewy play about nostalgia and national identity has grown in stature since it first premiered at the Almeida, a year after the EU referendum. What looked overwrought and overcomplicated back then reflects reality now. Rupert Goold’s richly textured revival still has its awkward moments, but it is illuminated again by a stunning central performance from Victoria Hamilton.

The historic rural garden that Hamilton’s tart, obdurate London businesswoman Audrey has bought and plans to restore stands as a metaphor for England, where various schisms play out. It’s not just about Leave or Remain or town and country, but about loyalty, class and above all, ownership.

Audrey’s prickly daughter Zara (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is drawn to her mother’s glamorous lesbian novelist friend Katherine (nicely preening Helen Schlesinger); Zara’s soldier brother has been killed overseas leaving a partner deranged by grief. What are Audrey’s responsibilities to them, to the house’s old gardener and cleaner and to the village she’s blown into like a winter storm?

Lots to grapple with, then. Perhaps too much. It sometimes feels there are two narratives going on, one involving the whole community, the other a battle of egos between Audrey and Katherine. Bartlett, the creator of Doctor Foster and King Charles III, is too subtle and witty to write anyone as simply a hero or villain, and forces us to examine our own prejudices. Almost all the middle-class characters think they are nicer than they actually are, though.

There’s an OTT central section where the dialogue descends into explanatory arguments and someone engages in a pagan act of copulation with the lawn. But this remains a rich and fertile work in which Miriam Buether’s evolving garden set is a character in itself.

Goold has again assembled a strong cast, but it is again dominated by Hamilton who seems to have invented a whole new range of vocal, facial and physical mannerisms for Audrey. She’s a magnificent, monstrous creation, and this is a landmark performance.

Until February 29 (020 7359 4404, almeida.co.uk)

