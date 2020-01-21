alban-maginness:-why-unionists-need-to-start-talks-about-life-after-brexit-with-politicians-in-the-republic







Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael (pictured) and Micheal Martin of Fianna Fail are going to the polls

In 1969 Terence O’Neill, then Prime Minister of Northern Ireland and a much underrated – but in retrospect a far-seeing unionist politician – called a snap election for February 24. Ian Paisley, then a much underrated street agitator, derisively quipped: “Only a snowman would have called such an election.”

Without having to endure such ridicule, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has just called an election for Saturday, February 8. For many people living here the general election called by the Fine Gael leader is of minor interest, or even indifference, but that is a mistake. For as with the whole Brexit debate, what happens south of the border is now very relevant to our own future, both economically and politically.

Unionist politicians should be particularly interested in what happens as the make-up of the next Irish Government is important to politics here. Members of the DUP and the Ulster Unionists should be making tracks to Dublin to try to engage with and understand future plans of their southern counterparts. For them this should be an exercise in pragmatism, aimed at addressing the big economic challenges that face us post-Brexit. All of this can be done without prejudice to their unionist principles and sense of identity.

They should also be in Dublin to actively try to shape the policies of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail prior to the formation of the next Government in order to determine the direction of the Republic in this uncharted post-Brexit era. This new era will be one in which greater inter-dependence and active cooperation will be a major element between north and south.

Assembly Members of all parties should be mindful of the increasing need to forge closer practical social and economic cooperation between north and south, so as to maximise the benefit of our public services to the mutual advantage of both jurisdictions.

The example set by the health service, where there is direct sharing of facilities relating to cancer and infant cardiac treatment, is a sound practical basis upon which to build in a mutually advantageous way. But there are many other significant areas, such as a common Green energy and climate change strategy.

But the big ticket issue is what sort of political relationship between north and south will emerge after the election.