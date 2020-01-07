alban-maginness:-why-soleimani-assassination-had-more-to-do-with-trump’s-impeachment-than-with-iran

Alban Maginness: Why Soleimani assassination had more to do with Trump’s impeachment...

The decision by President Trump to approve the extra-judicial killing of Iranian military chief Qassem Soleimani can either be seen as a successful counter-terrorist surgical strike against a fanatical enemy or, alternatively, as a reckless and unlawful step that risks the outbreak of yet another terrible war in the Middle East.

Doubtless there will be those who applaud this attack on Iran’s military capability and justify it as a legitimate use of state force to protect the national interests of the USA.

Leaving aside the methodology of this lethal drone attack, what is the difference between this killing and the gruesome murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi secret service in their consulate in Istanbul?

Again, what is the difference between the Soleimani killing and Putin’s government carrying out an assassination by using polonium 210 on a Russian exile, Alexander Litvinenko, in London?

Of course, there is no substantive difference in any of these extra-judicial killings save that they were carried out by three different governments for their own selfish security reasons.

Each government involved in these outrageous and unlawful actions will attempt to justify them as necessary evils in the real world of constant danger and threat to their respective national interests.

Therefore, no amount of moralising about the legitimacy of Soleimani’s killing will reach a satisfactory consensus.