Alban Maginness: Sinn Fein and DUP haven’t just seen the light – they were forced back to work by an irate electorate

There is widespread relief that our politicians have at last got back to work, having signed up to a comprehensive agreement on a wide range of outstanding issues that have bedevilled our politics for the past three years or more.

Congratulations are due, in particular, to Simon Coveney and Julian Smith for jointly navigating this radical breakthrough that has led to a full restoration of the Assembly and power-sharing Executive.

Simon Coveney has been an outstanding foreign minister for the Republic, not just in relation to Europe and Brexit, but especially in his role as the Irish government’s negotiator here over the past number of years.

As foreign minister, he has had a hugely demanding brief, covering a multitude of issues. But his commitment to Northern Ireland and the process of sustaining and developing peace and reconciliation here is a passionate one.

He has always had an abiding personal interest in the north and its people. His goodwill and determination to make things work is simply extraordinary and is matched by his hard work as an indefatigable negotiator.

That said, he is no romantic dreamer, but a hard grafter with an eye for detail and a skill in deal-making. His contribution to getting this deal done has been indispensable.