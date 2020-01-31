Alastair Stewart forced to stop ITN after 40 years following 'angry ape' Shakespeare jibe on social media

Essentially the most up-to-the-minute headlines in your inbox

Alastair Stewart has launched he’s stepping down from his presenting tasks at ITN and apologised for “errors of judgement” following a row he had on social media.

His departure comes a entire lot of weeks after he modified into as soon as fervent on an commerce with a shadowy man on Twitter in which he quoted a Shakespeare passage along side the phrase “angry ape”.

In an announcement after the news modified into as soon as launched, Stewart mentioned it modified into as soon as a “misjudgement which I remorse”.

He added: “It’s been a privilege to lift the news to households in some unspecified time in the future of the UK for the past 40 years.”

Stewart modified into as soon as the longest serving male newsreader after becoming a member of Southern Tv in 1976 forward of fascinating to ITN in 1980.

It appears to be like that Stewart’s Twitter tale has been deleted after the announcement modified into as soon as made.

The award-pleasurable presenter received himself into a debate on Twitter three weeks within the past with Martin Shapland.

In the row, they perceived to talk in regards to the relationship between the Crown and taxpayer funds.

Stewart mentioned: “As a scholar of history you ought to calm know the muse of the monetary relationship between the Crown and the tax-payer.

“It modified into as soon as sealed with the Civil List which modified into as soon as this capacity that truth modified by the Sovereign Grant & finessed by the John Main tax deal.”

Stewart later quoted a speech from Shakespeare play Measure for Measure, which entails the words “angry ape”.

Mr Shapland then shared the tweet, along side: “Accurate an ITV newsreader referring to me as an ape with the duvet of Shakespeare.

“Measure for Measure, Alistair is a disgrace.”

Michael Jermey, director of news and most up-to-the-minute affairs at ITV, mentioned: “Alastair has been a prolonged-standing, acquainted figure to viewers of ITV Files, each and each reporting and presenting with distinction. We need him the very most productive for the longer term.”

ITN’s chief govt Anna Mallett added: “We would desire to recognise Alastair’s contribution as considered one of the most UK’s most important journalists and TV presenters and to thank him for his dedication to handing over effective broadcast news over decades.”

Colleagues and presenters from other networks stepped in to pay tribute to Stewart.





Sharing an article referencing Stewart stepping down, ITV Files presenter Julie Etchingham tweeted: “So sad to be taught this – we now have worked on many generous reports collectively & Al is a trusted buddy and guide to many folks.”





ITV Files presenter Mary Nightingale tweeted: “Very sad in regards to the departure of #AlastairStewart.

“He modified into as soon as a factual buddy and mentor to me when I started at Carlton TV, and we worked collectively for additional than 27 years. I’ll walk over him.”





Sharing a image of herself with Stewart, ITV presenter Ranvir Singh tweeted: “I salvage this man. I even have adored working alongside him, watching him unbiased, finding out from him, laughing with him, taking his advice, and being in a arena to claim to folks, I do know that news @itvnews tale Alastair Stewart.

“It’s been an honour.”





Extinct ITV Files boss Richard Frediani, now with BBC Breakfast, tweeted: “Alastair Stewart has been a steady buddy, colleague, mentor, guide and masses extra and masses extra to many, many journalists.

“I’ve marvelled at his skill to remain collected on air as he heard chaos in his ear within the @itvnews #ITN gallery.

“Merely the fantastic on and off display conceal. A broadcasting tale.”





Anna Botting, a presenter for Sky Files, tweeted: “Alastair hope you may maybe maybe presumably calm read these messages – you’ve repeatedly been so supportive and encouraging…for which I’m very grateful.

“I fraction the disappointment at your departure and need you the general very most productive.”

Stewart, 67, modified into as soon as born on June 22 1952 in Gosport, Hampshire, to of us who each and each served within the Royal Air Drive.

He attended the say Madras College in Fife, Scotland, forward of fascinating to the self sustaining Salesian College in Hampshire, then St Augustine’s Abbey College in Ramsgate, Kent.

Stewart studied economics and politics at College of Bristol forward of going on to work for the Nationwide Union Of College students between 1974 and 1976.

His first steps into tv came when he joined Southern Tv in Southampton as a reporter and presenter.

Stewart modified into as soon as considered one of the most final to interview Lord Louis Mountbatten forward of he modified into as soon as murdered by the IRA in 1979.