Alastair Campbell talks to Succession's Brian Cox

Arriving at the Primrose Hill flat of Brian Cox, I am a little taken aback to find him… sewing.

‘F***ing moths,’ he snorts, the F-word at least getting him closer to the portrayal of the character that has helped to make HBO’s Succession such a global hit. ‘Bane of my life. Look at the hole in this jumper.’

‘What on Earth would Logan Roy make of you doing your own sewing?’ I ask.

‘He’d hire someone to exterminate the f***ing moths.’

I think it is fair to say that Brian Cox the man, a Scottish-born socialist of mostly Irish descent, would loathe Logan Roy, a media mogul motivated by self, money and power. He plays his children off against each other as they vie for his approval and jockey for position within the company as they look forward to the day he dies. But Cox the actor loves Roy, and is loving every minute of bringing him to the screen.

‘When [writer] Jesse Armstrong called me and told me about the idea for the show, and what kind of man Logan was, I could tell — this is going to be good.’

Cox’s family in Succession

Even he, however, has been surprised by the scale of the success. ‘Not just the US and the UK,’ he says, ‘which maybe you’d expect. It’s doing well pretty much everywhere. The Spanish have apparently gone crazy for it.’ He is in London for a few days, preparing to direct a play, Sinners, at The Playground Theatre in west London, in which his wife, Nicole Ansari, plays a woman about to be stoned for adultery. Afterwards he will head back to the US to work on series three of Succession. Yet when he first had that phone call with Armstrong — ‘I was sitting right there,’ he says, pointing to the sofa — ‘the idea was that I would be killed off at the end of series one’.

‘That would have been awful,’ I say. ‘Logan makes the whole thing.’

‘This is the great thing about drama and film,’ he says. ‘You can have your outline, you can have the storylines, but if you want to change them, you change them.’

Even the basic facts can change. I say how much I enjoyed the fact that the entire Succession team went to Cox’s native Dundee, because Logan Roy had also been born there, and the city was recognising its famous fictional son. I ask if he had insisted on that to promote his homeland and the place of his birth, like athlete Usain Bolt, who has insisted anyone who wants to use him for a commercial go to Jamaica to film. He shakes his head, laughs and says: ‘Everyone seems to have forgotten that in the first series, I was born in Quebec, with a very Canadian brother! Then we’re filming one day and someone tells me we are all heading to Dundee, and they tell me why, and I say: “But Logan was born in Quebec.” Not any more. Dundee! He was born in Dundee.’

Cox as Churchill

Cox’s own childhood was poor, in financial terms, and also he was denied the parental relationships most children have when growing up. His father, Charles, a grocer and shopkeeper, died when he was eight. His mother, Mary Ann, had a series of nervous breakdowns and spent time in institutions, undergoing, among other treatments, electro-convulsive therapy. So the young Brian was raised largely by other relatives including his older sisters. ‘There was a lot of inequality in Dundee at that time. You had some of the richest people in the country because of the jute industry, and DC Thomson, and some of the poorest people, too. But I would say I had a pretty blissful childhood up until my Dad dying and my Mum being taken ill. My Dad was one of the most generous people you could ever meet. There were hundreds at his funeral. He was always giving people credit and not getting the money back. For all the problems, it was a proper community. That is where my basic socialist politics come from.’

Whereas Roy is very much on the right in politics, Cox, now 73, has always been on the left. He identified with Labour for nearly all of his life. ‘Clement Attlee,’ he says, was ‘our greatest-ever prime minister — bar none. That quiet little man just got on and did so much.’

I first got to know Cox making films and voice-overs (his speech is perfect for the latter) in support of Labour but — ‘You’re not going to like this,’ he warns me — ‘Iraq was a step too far for me.’ He tells me he recently watched the interview online I did for GQ with Tony Blair. ‘It was absolutely fascinating because you obviously know each other so well. I could see in a way I hadn’t seen before his dilemmas and I could see yours, too. There was a part when you were trying to get him to say something bad about Trump and he just wouldn’t go there. He said something about “having to work with everyone” and I could see you wanted him to break free, but he wouldn’t and it felt stunted; I found it sad, a bit tragic even. I remember him winning in 1997 and just feeling this was such a fantastic moment. And it was, and that government did a hell of a lot of good, things were so much better then, but I just wish he hadn’t done Iraq, I really do.’

Brian Cox in Manhunter

As for Labour today, he finds it ‘very odd’ that anyone should see the Corbyn project as anything other than ‘a failure’. If Rebecca Long-Bailey takes over, ‘it means they have learned nothing. But I would prefer a woman. I don’t like Keir Starmer. He is a suit. Too corporate. Too much a lawyer. I much prefer Lisa Nandy. She seems to me to get it more.’ He is also now strongly in favour of Scottish independence, referring to it as a ‘when not if’ situation, though he wishes the Scottish National Party would change its name. ‘I don’t like the concept of “nationalism”. I am an internationalist. It is possible for us to be independent and internationalist and I would be much happier if they were the Scottish Independence Party.’

‘The whole damned Brexit thing has been about English nationalism,’ he says. ‘If I felt Scotland could be an independent country in Europe: that would be my ideal now. The idea that this government has the faintest clue or interest in Scotland — forget it.’ I confess to him that when David Cameron first ran for the top job, I said that he would not get it because the country ‘had had enough of Old Etonians running the show’.

‘Well you got that wrong,’ he says. ‘This is the whole problem with Britain. It is f***ing feudal. “Know your place. Don’t step out of line. You belong THERE!” These f***ers are so f***ing entitled. The people are just pawns for them. And it has been like this forever. You just get the odd period, like we had with you guys, when it feels different for a while, but then they come back. It is so depressing. That’s why Scotland has to go it alone. We get held back by it again and again.’

But, I wonder, can what he calls a ‘feudal system’ ever be changed while we have a monarchy, a royal family, at the top of the system? ‘No,’ he replies, but then goes off on an eloquent rant about our media. ‘They [some sections of the media] have forced Meghan and Harry to quit the country. Let’s not beat about the bush — they have driven them out, and yes, I have no doubt at all, some of it is racist. It’s horrible what has happened to them.’

On the monarchy more generally, though, he says: ‘I think the Queen is an amazing woman, and what she has done is incredible. But when she’s gone, the whole bloody shooting match should go, I really think so. We won’t end this feudal hold on our culture and system until then.’

Then comes an equally eloquent rant about the arts, and how it annoys him that so many of today’s leading lights, actors, directors, the lot, are from the top private schools. ‘I knew I wanted to be an actor from the age of two, when I stood on a box and danced and sang for the family. And when I first came to London, I had a grant.’ He says the word ‘grant’ as like it were a historical relic. ‘So many in that generation had grants to train as actors, to travel, and then you had great working-class writers, too. David Storey, Alan Bennett, Alan Sillitoe; you had Albert Finney, Tom Courtenay, Richard Harris, fantastic actors. I remember seeing Albert Finney in Saturday Night And Sunday Morning, and thinking, “That is the kind of thing I am going to do.” And I could, and I did. I never became a luvvie. I can look back on my career and think I did a lot of what I set out to do. But kids starting out today, it’s back to who you know and have your parents got money. Feudal. F***ing feudal.’

The F-word is flowing even more freely now. One of the reasons he loves playing Logan Roy, he says, is that he — Brian Cox — loves to swear. ‘A part where I just tell everyone to f*** off is bliss, because I feel like telling people to f*** off all the time in my own life. I don’t buy this nonsense that swearing is a sign of limited vocabulary. Good swearing can be incredibly expressive.’

I tell him that since watching Succession, I have wanted to compile Logan Roy’s various uses of ‘F*** off’ as my ringtone. Now I have the chance. First he does a standard ‘F*** off’, neither soft not hard, just simple, as if to say, ‘right, I have had enough of this now, so f*** off.’ Then he goes full Roy, as if the entire menagerie around him has displeased him and he wants them out of the room, en masse, in seconds. Loud, lingering… ‘F*** ooooooofffffffff’. Next is his nasty f*** off, eyes narrowed, face mean, voice harsh, the expletive sharp: ‘F*** aawf.’

Finally, what he defines as ‘Scottish weary… the Irish tend to use “f*** off” to get in your face, very direct. A Scots “f*** off” is just a little bit weary, like “Look, you’re getting on my tits a wee bit here, and I’d prefer it if you went elsewhere.” … oh just f*** off.’

And then, he erupts in laughter, in a way that Logan Roy never does when he has F-bombed one of his children, or one of his long-suffering, hapless executives. ‘It’s such a great part. And the other characters are so well drawn. We have more fun on set than you would believe. We’re like a family… a proper family without all the hatreds of the Roys!’

