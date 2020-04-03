🔥Alastair Campbell: Show leadership and empathy — my 10-point plan to manage a crisis🔥

As crises go, this is off the scale. But there are established principles of crisis management and now, a few weeks in, is a good time to take stock of government handling. Here is what it should be doing.

1 Develop, execute and narrate a clear strategy. There was a terrible start, then improvement, but the testing issue must be gripped quickly. February was lost. Boris Johnson disappeared for 10 days. He allowed “herd immunity” to become slogan and strategy, which was reckless and dangerous. The U-turn from laissez-faire/libertarian to lockdown was a comms disaster. Things have improved with the discipline of “stay home, protect the NHS, save lives”, but there is insufficient sharing of the data behind decisions. The next challenge is how to get life back to “normal”. This may require levelling with the public on the need to balance limiting deaths among the older generation and limiting the joy of life for younger generations. A prolonged lockdown or second wave of restrictions this autumn may test the public’s patience.

2 Show leadership. Since the early disappearance, Johnson has put himself centre stage and led from the front. He cannot wholly be blamed for getting the virus, but even in isolation, he should consider emulating Canada’s Justin Trudeau, who continued media briefings while self-isolating.

3 Ensure a strong centre. Crisis management must be coordinated from the centre, and that is now happening.

4 Throw everything at it. In some areas, “whatever it takes” was more than a slogan. Chancellor Rishi Sunak avoided catastrophe with his furlough policy. Fitting out a new hospital in London was hugely impressive. In other areas, however, such as protective clothing for NHS and care workers, ventilators, and Brits abroad, the Government has repeatedly over-promised and failed to deliver. Yesterday Health Secretary Matt Hancock finally went into some detail on tests, but he — and we — had better hope he has not over-promised only to under-deliver once more. People are angry that other countries appear able to do mass testing and we don’t. NHS workers are angry at the lack of protective clothing for all involved. This is far from “whatever it takes”.

5 Use experts well. Early on there was too much criticism of the civil service. Dominic Cummings, as with herd immunity, was at the heart of it. It’s right to put experts centre-stage, but there should be more sharing, both of data and science. When Grant Shapps, asked about lack of testing at airports, says they are “following the science”, then share the science or risk derision. “Green shoots” of infection rates slowing, coming from a medical voice, may have been an error. It’s not a scientific phrase.

6 Deploy a strong team. A number of ministers, of variable quality, have fronted the effort. It’d be sensible to take a few not centrally involved and develop them as spokespeople (as the Tories did with Sunak pre-election) and include women. The ministerial line-up has started to become male and stale, and the women experts are insufficient to counter that impression.

7 Make the big moments count. Many watched Johnson’s TV address, and despite confusion over key workers, the basic “stay home” message got through.

8 Take the public with you. Polls show widespread support for government handling, and for Johnson. That support will be fragile, however, if the NHS is overwhelmed or the death toll rises dramatically. It is therefore vital not to sugar-coat the reality along the way. I was pleased that Johnson dropped his Trumpian “send the virus packing in 12 weeks” line. The public respect blunt truths more than one-liners.

9 Show real empathy. This is more than saying we value nurses or that “thoughts and prayers” are with families of the dead. It must not feel formulaic and is about making sure they have what they need. After 9/11, and the 2005 London bombings, Tessa Jowell worked full-time liaising to make sure victims’ families were properly looked after.

10 Give hope, but not false hope. It is important to remind people that this will end, and most of us will still be here. This lends itself to Johnson’s basic optimism, but he must avoid false hope about timing.

Final judgment will depend on what now happens, all of which will be examined by a public inquiry. For now, “bad start, improving” seems a fair assessment. Set against the above criteria, “not as good as Germany or South Korea, better than the US or India” also seems fair.