alan-shearer-would-be-‘amazed’-if-leicester-sold-james-maddison-to-manchester-united-this-january

Alan Shearer says he would be ‘amazed’ if Leicester decided to cash in on James Maddison this January as Manchester United weigh up a bid to sign the midfielder.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prioritised a move for a creative midfielder and Maddison is at the top of the Norwegian’s wishlist, along with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish and Donny van de Beek.

Maddison has had another outstanding season for Leicester, racking up six goals and three assists in the league, and Solskjaer is convinced the 23-year-old can provide the spark United have been missing.

However, Brendan Rodgers has repeatedly stressed that Maddison – who has supported United since he was a child – is not for sale as the Foxes attempt to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

And Newcastle legend Shearer is confident Maddison will still be a Leicester player when the January transfer window closes.

‘I totally understand why, if it’s true, Manchester United would want James Maddison because he’s a very, very good player,’ the former England striker told Coral.

‘But I would be amazed if Leicester were to let him go in this transfer window.

‘The way things are going at Leicester, the way he’s playing, what is at stake for Leicester… I cannot see them letting one of their top players go this January.

‘If I was him, yes [I’d want to stay at Leicester] at this moment in time.

‘When you look at the situation that Manchester United are in in terms of challenging for top four, how much they have to improve, the time that will take…

‘I understand that they’re a huge football club but, in terms of where James Maddison is at this moment in time, I think he’s better off staying at Leicester certainly until the end of the season and then weigh things up again then.’

Ex-United defender Paul Parker has hit out at his former club for failing to recognise Maddison’s talent when he was impressing in the Championship with Norwich.

‘James Maddison is a fantastic footballer, hell of a player – but why didn’t Manchester United see him and get him when he was at Norwich City?’ Parker told Love Sport Radio.

‘If you want him now, he’s going to cost you over £120m!

‘Ole should be allowed to go and get players in January, just to add a bit of a spark into the club and lift the other players. It always makes a difference if a top player comes in.

‘For me, you can talk and talk, but does the player really want to come? If you look at what’s going on at Leicester City, you’d have to question Maddison’s mentality if he leaves them now.’

