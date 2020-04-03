🔥Alan Hansen to throw free dinner for NHS workers at London restaurant Otto's following coronavirus crisis🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen is teaming up with the owner of Otto’s restaurant to put on a free dinner for NHS workers after the coronavirus crisis is over.

The announcement came in an Instagram post by the Holborn restaurant, which has already been working to provide free meals for nearby St Thomas’s Hospital since its temporary closure last month.

The caption to the image, which shows the Scottish football pundit with the restaurant’s owner (and Liverpool fan) Otto Tepasse, said that the pair would put on a dinner for all doctors and nurses in the critical care unit at the neighbouring hospital “once this crisis is over”.

The restaurant also hastens to add that the image – which shows the pair with their arms round each other – was taken several months ago.

Luxury venue Otto’s is one of the many restaurants across London that has been cooking and delivering food to NHS hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak. It is asking for monetary donations from its website to help fund the meals, but has also received donated produce.

The restaurant, which is famed for its elaborate pressed duck and substantial wine cellar, has been producing the likes of duck confit sandwiches, curried soup made with potatoes donated by multi Michelin-starred chef Pierre Koffmann, and meals made with donations of smoked salmon, truffle and caviar.

Fellow London restaurants working to feed NHS staff include Yard Sale Pizza, vegetarian favourite Mildreds and Middle Eastern barbecuers Berber & Q. Leon’s #FeedNHS campaign has already raised nearly £700,000 to fund meals for hospital staff.

To donate to Otto’s fund for feeding staff at St Thomas’s Hospital, visit ottos-restaurant.com