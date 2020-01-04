alan-carr-recalls-surreal-moment-with-derek-acorah-as-tv-medium-dies-aged-69

Alan Carr has paid tribute to Derek Acorah as he recalled a surreal moment with the TV medium following his death.

The Most Haunted medium died aged 69, after a brief illness.

And the Chatty Man presenter took to Twitter to share his memories of working with the late star.

‘I once did a ptake of Cribs with Derek Acorah called Crypts at Kensal Green Cemetery,’ the comic began.

‘Even though he couldn’t remember his lines he did however have a seamless two-way conversation with a dead Victorian woman who asked “what we were filming?”

‘V surreal but fun, #RIPDerekAcorah (sic),’ he concluded.

Derek’s wife, Gwen, confirmed his death in a statement on her Facebook page.

‘Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness,’ it read.

‘Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.’

Gwen also appeared to slam a couple who ‘hounded’ the late Celebrity Big Brother star while he was in a coma, stating she ‘won’t forget’ their actions.

‘To the vile couple who hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in Intensive Care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame,’ she added.

‘I have things to deal with now but I won’t forget nor will I forgive what you have done!’

Derek made his first TV appearance back in 1996, in a weekly stint on Psychic Livetime, before moving over to Most Haunted.

The medium became a household name thanks to his time on the show, where he worked for six series alongside Yvette Fielding.

He left the series in 2005 amid claims he had been lying about his abilities to channel spirits.





