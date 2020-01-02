alan-bennett-reveals-he-had-‘surprise’-open-heart-surgery-last-year

Alan Bennett has revealed that he underwent open heart surgery last year.

The author, playwright and broadcaster said the operation had come as a “complete surprise” and had “knocked (him) out for three months”.

The 85-year-old, originally from Armley in Leeds, has previously been treated for colon cancer and for an aneurysm, a swollen blood vessel, in his abdomen.

He broke the news in a diary column for the London Review Of Books on Thursday.

The History Boys author wrote: “A big hole in this year’s diary when in April I was found to need an open heart operation: leaking aorta, aneurysm and blocked artery.