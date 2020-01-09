aladdin-starring-mena-massoud-and-will-smith-is-now-on-disney-plus

Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action adaptation of ALADDIN, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Aladdin (2019) starring Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith is now available to stream on Disney Plus.

Aladdin, the live-action remake of the 1992 animated film, is now streaming on Disney Plus! The movie was added to Disney’s new streaming service on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Aladdin premiered in theaters on May 24, 2019, and it grossed more than $1 bill in the box office. If you’ve been able to wait this long to watch the movie, your patience has paid off!

Mena Massoud stars as Aladdin in the film, along with Naomi Scott, Will Smith, David Negahban, Marwan Kenzari, Nasim Pedrad, and Billy Magnussen. Guy Ritchie directed the film.

Many of you know the story. Aladdin follows a poor street urchin named Aladdin who falls in love with the beautiful Jasmine. Unfortunately, for our young man, she is the daughter of the Shah of Agrabah, which means they’d never be allowed to be involved in a relationship.

As luck would have it, Aladdin finds a magic lamp with a wise-cracking genie inside. The genie grants Aladdin his wish of becoming a prince so that he can woo the beautiful Jasmine. It seems to be working as everyone loves him, including the princess, but not Jafar, a sorcerer for the sultan who is eyeing the princess and all of Agrabah for himself.

And, that’s where the story begins!

Watch the trailer for Aladdin below!

In the 1992 version, Robin Williams was amazing as the voice of the genie, so it was always going to be hard for Smith to bring this character to life in a different way. Overall, Smith did a good job.

I love Smith and many of his movies and shows, especially The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His portrayal of the genie is similar to his role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, to me. He has that wonderful charm, and he’s funny!

