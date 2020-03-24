Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Aladdin and Yasmine to get MARRIED

Celebrations await on Sony SAB’s Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga as the most adorable couple Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) aka Yasmine will soon be engaged to one another, as declared by none other than Mallika (Debina Bonnerjee) herself.

Mallika has set foot in the Baghdad palace, disguised as Yasmine’s bua, to fulfil her evil mission. Mallika disguised as Bua has been suspecting Aladdin of not being a just ordinary boy. She thinks he is the one with 3 ginns and a magic carpet. While trying to get to the root of Aladdin’s existence, to everyone’s surprise, Mallika declares Aladdin and Yasmine’s engagement and the entire Baghdad roars in excitement.

The preparations have begun for the grand engagement between the beautiful couple, Alasmine. While everyone is busy preparing for the big day, Mallika, on the other hand, has an evil agenda behind this.

She is looking for a special and rather unique khanjar (knife) that will help her fulfil the plan she had descended in Baghdad for.

Why does Mallika need the khanjar? Will Aladdin find out Bua aka Mallika’s hidden scheme?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.