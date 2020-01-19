ala-vaikunthapurramuloo-inches-closer-to-$2.5-million;-sarileru-neekevvaru-struggles-to-cross-$2-million-mark

Allu Arjun Army celebrates 3rd anniversary













Crossing the $2.5 million mark at the USA box office has been a cakewalk for All Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL). But Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru has struggled to surpass $2 million mark.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is smaller than Sarileru Neekevvaru in terms of star power, screen count and ticket prices in the USA. Moreover, it was released on the day Mahesh Babu’s movie hit the screens. Yet, the Allu Arjun starrer fared better than the latter at the USA box office in the first week.

After seeing the demand, the makers of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial increased its screen count in the second week. On the other hand, the Anil Ravipudi-directed film was forced out of some theatres. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has got a stronghold at the USA box office in the second week, while the latter witnessed a steep decline.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo continued to keep the cash registers ringing and collected $212,131 from 155 locations at the USA box office on its second Friday. The movie surpassed $2 million mark and it is the first film of Allu Arjun to achieve this feat. The movie has shown huge growth on Saturday and collected $320,000 at the USA box office on its seventh day. Its total collection has reached 2.48 million.

Trade experts predict that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo would surpass $2.5 million mark at the box office by the end of its seventh day. Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo collects $320k in USA on Saturday by 7: 15 pm PST. Total gross is 2.48 M. It crosses KN150, A Aa and GG to become 9th biggest Telugu grosser in USA. Will breach $2.5M by end of the day! Biggest US grosser for #Trivikram now! Sensational!!”

On the other hand, the Mahesh Babu starrer had a big drop as it collected $66,736 from 144 locations at the USA box office on its second Friday. Sarileru Neekevvaru has gone on to show some growth and surpassed $2 million mark in the country on Saturday. It has become the third film of Mahesh Babu to achieve this feat after Bharat Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has become the second film of Anil Ravipudi to cross $2 million mark at the USA box office after F2. Jeevi tweeted, “#SarileruNeekevvaru crosses $2 Million mark on Saturday in USA. This is the 3rd film to cross $2M after Srimanthudu & BAN for superstar Mahesh. This is 2nd consecutive $2 Million dollar film for director @AnilRavipudi. And 2nd $2 M for @iamRashmika after GG.”