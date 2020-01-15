ala-vaikunthapurramuloo-collects-more-than-double-of-sarileru-neekevvaru-at-usa-box-office-on-tuesday

Allu Arjun Army celebrates 3rd anniversary













Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remained rock-steady at the ticket counters across the USA even on weekdays. It has collected more than double of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru at the USA box office in a lesser number of screens on Tuesday.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has done a superb collection at the USA box office in the first weekend. It led the race at the USA business chart, beating Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Rajinikanth’s Darbar. The movie showed a considerable amount of drop on Monday. Jeevi tweeted, “#SarileruNeekevvaru Collects $43,561 on Monday in USA and total gross till Monday is $1,681,791. Inching towards $2 Million. Nice .”

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

On the other hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo registered decent occupancy and there was not much drop in its business on Monday. Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo collection on Monday in USA is way ahead of remaining Indian Sankranthi releases. It has collected a strong $136,086 on Monday and thereby crossing $1.5 Million. Total gross till Monday is $1,571,169 .”

All three movies were expected to show a big jump on Tuesday due to the various offers on ticket prices. But early trends show that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo leading the race with a huge margin of the collection in a lesser number of cinema halls. It is expected to cross $300,000 mark on Tuesday, while struggles to surpass $100,000 mark.

Ala VaikunthapurramulooTwitter

As per early trends, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo surpasses the total collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru on Tuesday. Jeevi tweeted last night, “Here is the hourly gross of Sankranthi Telugu films on deals Tuesday in USA at 8 AM PST: #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo: $93.460 (106 Locs) #SarileruNeekevvaru: $46,470 (168 Locs).”

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru

However, the Rajinikanth starrer hit the rock-bottom on Monday and many were shocked to see its poor business. Darbar collected $17,568 at the USA box office on Monday, taking its five-day total gross to $1,448,117. Jeevi tweeted, “#Darbar collects $17,568 on Monday in USA. Total gross till Monday is $1,448,117 .”