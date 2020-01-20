ala-vaikunthapurramuloo-box-office-collection:-trivikram-film-beats-sye-raa-lifetime-record-in-usa-in-8-days

Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.PR Handout

Director Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun has struck gold at the USA USA box office in eight days. It has beaten the lifetime record of Sye Raa to become the seventh highest-grossing Telugu film in the country.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had tough competition from Darbar, Sarilery Neekevvaru, Tanhaji and Chhapaak. But the movie led the race by collecting $1,951,676 at the USA box office in the first week. The Trivikram-Srinivas-directed film emerged as the biggest money-spinner of this Sankranti in just five days.

With no new big competitor in its second week, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo continued to storm the USA box office on Friday and surpassed $2 million on its sixth day. It became the first film of Allu Arjun and the second movie for Trivikram Srinivas to achieve this feat. It went on to surprise everyone, by showing massive growth on Saturday and Sunday.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected 877,736 at the USA box office in its second weekend, taking its total collection to $2.83 million. Its day-wise breakup is $212,131 on Friday, $383,605 on Saturday and $282,000 on Sunday. Trade experts predict that it would surpass $3 million mark in the country in the next couple of days.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo hourly gross at 7 pm PST on Sunday (19 January) in USA is $282k which is humongous! Total now is around $2.83 Million. Monday is partly holiday (Martin Luther King Jr Day) followed by deals Tuesday! It will cross $3 Million by Tuesday! Ultimate “

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun in Ala VaikunthapuramuloTwitter

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has shattered the lifetime collection records of Sye Raa, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, A… Aa and Khaidi No 150 in just eight days. It has become the seventh highest-grossing movie in the country. Its full collection of Sunday is yet to be revealed. When the final numbers come, the movie would even replace Srimanthudu, which is in the sixth rank in the USA.

Here is the top 10 highest-grossing movie in the USA