ala-vaikunthapurramuloo-beats-sarileru-neekevvaru-in-australia,-baahubali-2-in-nz-box-office

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has got a superb opening at the overseas box office in the premiere shows. It has beaten the collection record of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru in Australia and Prabhas Baahubali 2 in New Zealand (NZ).

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film 100 premiere shows 28 locations across Australia on Sunday and it has taken a flying start in at the ticket counters. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected A$ 239,144 at the Australia box office in its premiere shows. It is the highest number for a film featuring Allu Arjun

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has created non-Bahubali record at the Australia box office in the premieres. Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo created non-Bahubali record for premiers in Australia by 7 pm local time. It collected A$ 239,144 by 7 pm. #Sahoo has collected A$ 265k, but it included Tamil version too. Day is not over yet! .

The Allu Arjun starrer has also taken the New Zealand box office by the storm and beaten the record of Baahubali. Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikunthapurramloo has created an all time Telugu film record in New Zealand by collecting $34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows (big capacity). Baahubali2 (Telugu) has collected $21,290 for premieres. Extraordinary (Sunday and big capacity screens helped) “

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has made better business than Sarileru Neekevvaru in both Australia and New Zealand. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru embarks on a thunderous start in #Australia… Debuts at No 13 at #Australia BO… Sat A$ 236,744 [₹ 1.16 cr]… In #NewZealand, it debuts at No 16 at #NZ BO… Sat NZ$ 20,750 [₹ 9.77 lakhs]. #ANZ @comScore.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had premiere shows over 185 locations, has collected $557,825 from 151 locations at the USA box office in the preview shows. Another 34 screens are yet to report their number and its number will go up when the final figures are revealed. Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo collects $557,825 from 151 locations at 1: 30 pm PST in USA. Superb!”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has also become the biggest opener for Allu Arjun at the Singapore box office. Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikunthapurramloo had an excellent start in Singapore as it collected S$ 22k through premieres on 11 January. 1000 capacity in golden mile tower was sold out and additional show were added in Punggol, which were almost sold out! .”