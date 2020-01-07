ala-vaikunthapurramloo-censor-review:-these-are-the-highlights-of-allu-arjun-pooja-hegde-movie

Allu Arjun Army celebrates 3rd anniversary













Director Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, has reportedly impressed the members of the censor board and received positive reviews from them. The highlights of the movie are creating a buzz on social media.

The members of the censor board watched Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo and gave it a U/A certificate without any cuts on January 3. The buzz is that the officials were happy with the final output and congratulated the team for its good work in the film. They praised Allu Arjun’s acting, Trivikram Srinivas’ script and direction. Some Twitter handle shared its highlights, which they claim are from the board members.

According to these tweets, the emotional angle, family drama, Trivikram mark dialogues, interval bang, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s performances and chemistry, visual grandeur and S Thaman’s music are the highlights of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. It is going to be a perfect treat for the family audience this Sankranti.

Here are the tweets of censors’ review of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo:

#AlaVaikunthapuramuloo censor report: Master piece from Trivikram Censor report, officials are very happy with the output and congratulated the makers for producing such a master class film.

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo as per censor report: U/A 1st half: Best elevation scenes (guruji mark elevations) Allu Arjun screen presence and dance interval block (Thaman) BGM 2nd half: mass scenes (AA) songs visualization dialogues emotional scenes Thank you

Clear And perfect Censor Report For #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is Here 1st Half Plus Points : Simple but Massy intro scene of Bunny Title song Jayaram and Muralisharma Flashback scenes Pooja & nivetha glamour Comedy scenes with Navadeep and Rahul Love track Samajavaragamana Scenes Between Sushanth, Bunny and Jayaram too Muralisharma Harshavardhan Comedy Tracks With Bunny #omgdaddy song Trivikram Mark Dialogues Stadium Fight scene Crazy Interval block 2nd Half: Romantic Scenes B/w Bunny and poo #ButtaBomma Hilarious Comedy scene track AA scenes with Villain Samudhrakani A Fight scene In environment Of sankranthi Mania with Cock and Cigarette shot Good Family Emotions Ramulo Ramulo song Best Climax Goid scope For Tabu and Jayaram Scenes OK Emotional Content Runtime : 156mins Certificate : U/A No CUTS

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo censor done 1st half: 2nd half: Run time : 2: 58: 07 (without ads)

