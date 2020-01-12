ala-vaikunthapuramlo-review:-paisa-vasool-entertainer-with-amazing-performances

Allu Arjun’s Ala VaikunthapurramulooCollage of photos taken from Twitter and Facebook

Allu Arjun is back with a bang after a gap of two years. Living up to the expectations of the audiences and showing Triviram’s mark everywhere, Ala Vaikunthapuramlo rings in the celebrations of Sankranti festival and proves that the film was worth the wait. Here is the review of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.

Story: As Bantu (Allu Arjun) grows up, all he wants is validation from his father Valmiki (Murali Sharma), who is cold-hearted. Valmiki always puts Bantu down at every step of his life and Bantu cannot digest this. On the other hand, Ramachandra (Jayaram), a business magnet, wishes that his son Manohar (Sushant) should have been a bit more capable of doing things better. How Bantu meets Manohar and Ramachandra and what they have in common is something you have to watch on the big screen.

Ala VaikunthapurramulooTwitter

Performances: Allu Arjun’s performance will be feast for the fans. He has filled up all the gaps created and did justice to the dialogue ‘Gap ivvaledhu, vachhindi’. He went into the skin of the character.



Pooja Hegde looks extra glamorous and her onscreen chemistry with Allu Arjun is captivating. Tabu, her charisma and her performance will win hearts. Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth are lucky enough to have bagged this project, but the truth is that they don’t have much to do.

Choice of the cast members has been perfect. Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Navdeep and others have performed really well.

Samuthirakhani, the lead antagonist of the film besides Sunil, Navdeep, Harshavardhan and others fits perfectly in his role. Samajavaragamana and Butta Bomma songs will steal all your hearts.

Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.PR Handout

Trivikram Srinivas has written an amazing script and balanced everything out really well. He is back with all the humour and spontaneity, which is something that he is perfect at.

Technicalities: Undoubtedly, Thaman’s music and the background score have elevated the liveliness of the film. Where to begin the background score and where to end, this is something he has done like a pro. PS Vinod, the director of photography has nailed the work and some scenes with amazing background have been shot well. Naveen Nooli’s editing should have been a bit crispier. Rich production quality and sets are something one should not miss watching. Ram Lakshman’s fights are a visual delight.