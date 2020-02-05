al-pacino-tries-to-leave-the-one-show-early-in-awkward-interview

Al Pacino gave a wonderfully awkward interview on BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday, in which he forgot which show he was on and attempted to leave early.

The Oscar-winning screen legend appeared on the chat show with fellow actor Logan Lerman to promote their new Amazon series Hunters.

At one point, Pacino, 79, forgot what show he was on.

After saying that as an actor, “you often dream about the things you’re doing,” host Alex Jones jokingly asked: “Did you dream about The One Show last night?”

Al Pacino – In pictures

Pacino looked very confused for a brief moment, after which Jones reminded him: “This is The One Show”.

Later, Pacino appeared to try and get out of his seat, saying: “I was just going to leave”.

Fans on Twitter praised Pacino’s appearance on the show, with one writing that the actor seemed like an “all round lovely person”.

Others remarked that it was unusual seeing Pacino on the show, comparing it to “seeing The Pope on Deal or No Deal.”

Hunters, which follows a team of Nazi Hunters in 1970s New York City, is set to premiere on February 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, leader of the The Hunters, while Lerman plays a new recruit who Offerman takes under his wing.

Meanwhile, Pacino is up for Best Supporting Actor at Monday’s Academy Awards for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.