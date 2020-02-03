al-pacino-takes-a-tumble-on-the-baftas-red-carpet

Al Pacino takes a tumble on the Baftas red carpet

Al Pacino’s night at the Baftas got off to a shaky start – but ever the professional, the Oscar winner dusted himself off impeccably. 

The star, 79, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work on The Irishman.

As he was making his way into the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (February 2), he suffered a fall on the red carpet-clad steps. 

Nearby staff were on hand to help the actor get back on his feet and he then made his way into the venue without another hitch. 

Getting back on his feet: Nearby aides rushed to help Pacino (PA Images)

Shortly before stumbling on the stairs, Pacino, wearing his sunglasses, had happily struck various poses for photographers.

The Irishman is nominated for 10 accolades at this year’s ceremony, with Pacino up against his co-star Joe Pesci in the Best Supporting Actor category. 

Nominee: Pacino previously won a Bafta 44 years ago (PA)

Martin Scorsese received a nod for Best Director, on the much-debated all-male shortlist. 

Best Actress nominees Saorise Ronan and Renee Zellweger were also among the A-listers who hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

