al-pacino-got-‘a-rush’-after-first-oscar-nomination-in-27-years-for-the-irishman

Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Film editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated feature film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Breakthrough
Into The Unknown – Frozen
Stand Up – Harriet
Production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite