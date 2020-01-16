al-pacino-got-‘a-rush’-after-first-oscar-nomination-in-27-years-for-the-irishman

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Film editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated feature film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen

Stand Up – Harriet

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite