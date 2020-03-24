akshay-kumar-says-he’s-never-been-scared-while-doing-stunts-but-is-scared-because-of-covid-19

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 19: 34 [IST]

Akshay Kumar is proactive in spreading awareness with regard to important issues, and he often issues appeals to his fan-base to follow whatever has been advised by experts. But the actor was angry in a recent video that he shared, where he slammed people for flouting lockdown rules despite the gravity of the situation with regard to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Akshay starts the video by saying, “Every time I talk about what’s in my heart with politeness but today I am so angry, forgive me if I end up saying anything rude.” He continues, “Have some people really lost it? Who here doesn’t understand the word lockdown?” and goes on to explain the meaning of lockdown and the need to follow it. “You think you are so brave. All this will get you in trouble. You’ll end up in a hospital and make your family sick too… No one will be left. Use your brain, I beg you,” he says later adding that he has never been scared of doing dangerous stunts in his films, but is very worried for his life because of the pandemic. Akshay share the video on Twitter writing, “At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts…there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk #StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc,” (sic). At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts…there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk 🙏🏻#StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc pic.twitter.com/G0Nms9hYoP

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 24, 2020 Apart from Akshay, many other Bollywood celebrities have constantly been making appeals to their followers on social media to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of virus. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and others have stressed on the importance of doing this right.