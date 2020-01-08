akshay-kumar-hurts-‘marathi-manus’,-lands-in-legal-trouble

Let’s talk about periods, it’s not sin: Akshay Kumar on Menstrual Hygiene Day













Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is a people’s man. He is loved by fans for his simplicity and hard work that is reflected in his films. The actor has never been involved in any major controversies as he is much focused on his work. But looks like the ‘Airlift’ actor has hurt the sentiments of his Maharashtrian fans with his recent commercial of a detergent brand where he was seen mocking a Maratha warrior.

IANS

The commercial shows Akshay as a Maratha warrior who returns with victory from the battlefield fighting his enemies. Akki is seen dancing weirdly while washing clothes.

It seems like the commercial has not gone down well with some people. According to a Times of India report, a police complaint has been filed at Worli police station in Mumbai against Akshay for mocking the Marathi culture and hurting sentiments. Reports further suggest that the complainant is waiting for the actor’s response.

Akshay vacationing

Meanwhile, let us tell you Akshay is on holiday with his entire family. His last release ‘Good Newwz’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh is enjoying a successful run at the box office. Akshay is already prepping up for his 2020 release ‘Laxmi Bomb’. The first look of the movie is out.

Let’s wait and watch to know how will Akshay react to the entire situation!