akshay-kumar-drives-twinkle-khanna-to-hospital-through-deserted-roads,-assures-it-wasn’t-covid-19

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 10: 38 [IST]

Akshay Kumar on Sunday morning drove Twinkle Khanna through the deserted roads of Mumbai to a nearby hospital. The former actress shared a video of these drive on her behalf social media marketing account and assured her fans that the visit was for a foot dressing and she's not been tested positive for COVID-19. In the shared video, Mumbai roads because of the complete lockdown affected in the town were totally deserted. Akshay could possibly be seen driving while wearing a mask, as Twinkle sat beside him and filmed the video.( ( While talking outside, Twinkle clarifies that she didn't go to the hospital for coronavirus but because her foot is broken. She also shared the glimpse of her bandaged foot and captioned the clip as heavily, "Deserted roads completely back from a healthcare facility. Do not be alarmed, I'm not going to kick the bucket because I must say i can't kick some thing." Twinkle later also shared another post when back aware of the foot elevated for a few treatment, and added this is the optimum time to break a leg, "And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the youngsters have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never been an improved time and energy to break a leg because where was I likely to go anyway 🙂 #TheUpsideOfLockDown" The other day it had been reported that Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, relief fund to get the ongoing battle against Coronavirus. Many B-town actors have donated to the initiative called PM CARES Fund.