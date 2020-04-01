akanksha-reveals-paras-was-upset-with-an-article-&-had-huge-argument-with-her-for-the-headline

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 16: 17 [IST]

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chhabra slammed Akanksha Puri by saying that she has no identity of her own and is known as his ex-girlfriend. Obviously, this statement has not gone down well with the actress, who hit back at him and made a few shocking revelations. In an interview with India-forum, Akanksha revealed that Paras used to feel insecure when people used to call him her boyfriend. The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress revealed that he was upset with an article and had a huge argument with her for the headline. Paras Used To Feel Insecure When People Called Him Akanksha’s BF Akanksha was quoted by the portal as saying, “He is used to feeling insecure when people used to call him my boyfriend.” She also added, “There was a news that came in a leading paper when he entered my show for a track of three months, he was very upset with the article and even called the editor and had a huge argument with her for the headline as he said earlier he was known as Sara’s Boyfriend and now he cannot take the tag of Akanksha boyfriend. Later I called her and apologised. I said sorry on his behalf.” Akanksha’s Friend Had Warned Her Against Paras She added that this didn’t end here and the same day Paras had shot as Ravan, her friend Kuldeep, who played Vishnu, in the show, revealed to her that Paras disrespected her a lot and no boyfriend talks like this about his girlfriend to a third person, he has no respect. Kuldeep had warned Akanksha and asked her to think before she goes ahead with him. The Actress Says… Akanksha also added that the very first day itself Paras was seen sitting with her co-stars and discussed all his past affairs, his flings, those 150 girls that he mentioned in Bigg boss. She added that her co-stars were surprised with his behaviour! ‘He Is Still Trending Because Of My Name’ Regarding his statement that she has no identity and is known as his ex-girlfriend, the actress said, “I don’t have an identity but you can see it’s ironic that the same Paras who claims that I am using his name for publicity, keeps taking my name in every interview, in spite of doing two reality shows back to back. He is still trending because of my name and not been able to sell anything as.” Also Read: Paras Chhabra Says Akanksha Has No Identity Of Her Own; Adds Sana Asked Girls About Their Virgity!