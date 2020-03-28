Akanksha Puri Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Introduction
Akanksha Puri born on 26 August 1992 ( Age: 28 Years, as in 2020) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India is Indian model, and film actress mainly works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Bollywood Cinema. In 2013, Akanksha made her acting debut in Tamil cinema and film title is Alex Pandian. She made her Bollywood debut with drama film Calendar Girls (2015).
Akanksha Puri Family, Caste, Boyfriend
Akansha Puri was born and grown up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, india. She is the daughter of R K Puri and Chitra Puri. She was in relationship with Paras Chhabra (2015-2017). According to report, Akansha pays for Paras Chhabra clothes, shoes, rent and even pays his mother while he is away.
Career
she was born and grown up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, india. Akanksha completed her schooling from a convent school in Bhopal Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Before acting, she worked as an air hostess for Kingfisher Airlines. In 2013, Akanksha made her acting debut in Tamil cinema and film title is Alex Pandian. She made her Bollywood debut with drama film Calendar Girls (2015).
In 2017, she works with Shreya Singhal in video song Jahaan Tum Ho. Akanksha took up modelling projects during her short stint as an international cabin crew. She was then spotted by a big production house in south indian Cinema following which she got her first project as an actor in a Tamil movie.
Akanksha Puri Movie list
- Alex Pandian (Tamil, 2013)
- Tihar (Tamil, 2014)
- Praise the Lord (Malayalam, 2014)
- Lodde (Kannada, 2015)
- Samrajyam II: Son of Alexander (Malayalam, 2015)
- Calendar Girls (Bollywood, 2015)
- Amar Akbar Anthony (Malayalam, 2015)
- Action (Tamil, 2019)
Akanksha Puri Wiki / Biography
Some fact about
- She was not the first choice Calender Girls, because her role was first offered to Meghana Raj.
- According to report, Akansha pays for Paras Chhabra clothes, shoes, rent and even pays his mother while he is away.
- In 2017, she works with Shreya Singhal in video song Jahaan Tum Ho.
- In 2017, her car got minor accident. Bhaskar