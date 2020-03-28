Akanksha Puri Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Akanksha Puri born on 26 August 1992 ( Age: 28 Years, as in 2020) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India is Indian model, and film actress mainly works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Bollywood Cinema. In 2013, Akanksha made her acting debut in Tamil cinema and film title is Alex Pandian. She made her Bollywood debut with drama film Calendar Girls (2015).

Akanksha Puri Family, Caste, Boyfriend

Akansha Puri was born and grown up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, india. She is the daughter of R K Puri and Chitra Puri. She was in relationship with Paras Chhabra (2015-2017). According to report, Akansha pays for Paras Chhabra clothes, shoes, rent and even pays his mother while he is away.

Career

she was born and grown up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, india. Akanksha completed her schooling from a convent school in Bhopal Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Before acting, she worked as an air hostess for Kingfisher Airlines. In 2013, Akanksha made her acting debut in Tamil cinema and film title is Alex Pandian. She made her Bollywood debut with drama film Calendar Girls (2015).

In 2017, she works with Shreya Singhal in video song Jahaan Tum Ho. Akanksha took up modelling projects during her short stint as an international cabin crew. She was then spotted by a big production house in south indian Cinema following which she got her first project as an actor in a Tamil movie.

Akanksha Puri Movie list

Alex Pandian (Tamil, 2013) Tihar (Tamil, 2014) Praise the Lord (Malayalam, 2014) Lodde (Kannada, 2015) Samrajyam II: Son of Alexander (Malayalam, 2015) Calendar Girls (Bollywood, 2015) Amar Akbar Anthony (Malayalam, 2015) Action (Tamil, 2019)

Akanksha Puri Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio Name Akanksha Puri Nickname Aashi Profession(s) Actress, Model Debut Tv Vighnaharta Ganesha Debut Movie Tamil– Alex Pandian (2013)

Malayalam– Praise the Lord (2014)

Bollywood– Calendar Girls (2015) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) centimeters– 168 cm

meters– 1.68 m

feet inches– 5 feet 6 Inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Brown Body Measurement 34-27-36 Bust Size 34 Waist Size 27 Hip Size 36 Personal Life Date of Birth 26 August 1992 Birth Palace Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India Hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India Residence / Address Mumbai, Maharastra, India Nationality Indian Age 28 Years (as in 2020) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Leo Religion Hinduism Hobbies Travelling Educational & Qualification School Not Known College/University Not Known Qualification Graduate Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Husband / Affairs(Boyfriend) Paras Chhabra (ex) Family Parents Father– R K Puri (Assistant Commissioner of Police)

Mother– Chitra Puri (Astrologer) Siblings Sister– Not Known

Brother– Not Known Spouse / Husband N/A Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Salman Khan Favourite Films Hum Aapke Hain Koun Favourite Holiday Destination Kerela, Assam, Kovalam Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth $1-2 Million (Approx, as in 2020) Car Collection Mercedes-Benz

