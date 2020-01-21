ajith’s-valimai-slips-out-of-prasanna’s-hands:-‘i-was-equally-thrilled-that-the-talks-were-on’

Prasanna, who has been dreaming to work with Ajith in a film, was excited when the offer to share screen space with his favourite star in Valimai came his way, but his happiness was short-lived as he could not take up the film. Now, the Thupparivaalan actor has shared his disappointment over missing an opportunity to work with Thala.

Ajith and Prasanna.PR Handout

“I, from the bottom of my heart, thank each and everyone of you, who with so much love wished and wanted me to be part “Valimai”. I was equally thrilled that the talks were on and was hoping to make the biggest announcement in my career ever. But unfortunately, this wonderful opportunity to share screen with our “Thala” isn’t happening this time, [sic]” he formally put an end to the rumours pertaining to him working with Ajith.

Although he is highly disappointed, Prasanna is not disheartened over development and hopes that he would get an opportunity again. “Inspite of the deep disappointment I am feeling all the more stronger with all your love. There is always a next time and am sure I will be playing that dream part opposite “Thala” sooner. I can not thank enough Mr. SureshChandra who tried his best for me. Love you all so much. Keep sending me your Cove. That’s air I’ve got,” he added.

It is reported that Prasanna was approached by the makers to play the role of an antagonist in Valimai. Even though he has not cited the reason why he could not take up the film, it is believed that the actor’s other commitments could have forced him to opt out of the Ajith-starrer. Arjun Vijay-starrer Mafia: Chapter 1 and Thupparivaalan 2 are his upcoming movies.

Meanwhile, the makers have reportedly approached Huma Qureshi to play the female lead.