ajay-devgn’s-historical-drama,-tanhaji:-the-unsung-warrior,-made-tax-free-in-uttar-pradesh

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn’s film on Maratha military leader Tanaji Malusare, has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made by official Twitter account of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office.

The tweet mentions this decision was taken by the government following Devgn’s request. It further states the tax-free status will encourage more people to watch the inspirational story of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s commander.

A still from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

उत्तर प्रदेश में इस फीचर फ़िल्म को कर -मुक्त करने के संबंध में फिल्म के सह निर्माता एवं सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता श्री @ajaydevgn जी ने मुख्यमंत्री जी से अनुरोध किया था। इस फिल्म में श्री अजय देवगन जी द्वारा वीर तानाजी मालुसरे का चरित्र अभिनीत किया गया है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 14, 2020

Devgn thanked Adityanath on Twitter, adding he would be “delighted” if the politician watched his film.

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath#TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

The New Indian Express had recently reported a Bhartiya Janta Party leader had demanded Tanhaji to be declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh after the government did the same for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, currently in its fifth day at cinemas, has made Rs 75.68 crore so far. The historical drama opened to Rs 15.10 crore and was quick to gain momentum at the domestic box office despite competition from Chhapaak, Darbar, and holdover films.

Besides Devgn in the lead role, the Om Raut directorial also stars Kajol as Tanaji’s wife Savitribai, Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji, and Saif Ali Khan as antagonist Udhaybhan Singh. Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G are seen in supporting roles.

Tanhaji is Devgn’s 100th film, and also sees him reunite with wife Kajol onscreen after almost a decade.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 14: 02: 25 IST