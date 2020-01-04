ajay-devgn-reveals-there-will-be-a-hint-of-his-cop-drama-singham-3’s-future-in-rohit-shetty’s-sooryavanshi

Ajay Devgn reveals viewers will get a hint on the future of Singham 3 in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi, reports Indo Asian News Service.

He tells fans hints about Singham 3 release will be present in Sooryavanshi, where Devgn has a cameo. “Yes it will happen but right now, we are doing Golmaal (5) first. Then maybe after that, we will do Singham. When you see Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer. The answer is there in that film. Even in Sooryavanshi, I”http://www.firstpost.com/”m there,” the actor has said.

Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, is slated to hit theatres on 29 March.

Devgn’s association with Shetty dates back to 2006, when Shetty debuted as a director. Now, Shetty has developed a universe that includes the likes of Singham, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

Shetty further references his universe in each of his films with cameo appearances of protagonists in it. Ajay played the lead role in 2011 Singham, and its sequel in 2014. Ranveer Singh featured in Simmba, and now, Akshay Kumar is set to feature in Sooryavanshi. Both Ajay and Akshay had a cameo in Simmba.

Devgn is currently busy promoting Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also features wife Kajol. Devgn has confessed he wants to develop an entire universe about the stories behind the several unsung heroes in India. Ajay recently revealed the next subject in the franchise would be inspired by King Suheldev, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in Bahraich (in present-day Uttar Pradesh) in 11th century AD.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and Luke Kenny in key roles. The film, directed by Om Raut, hits theatres on 10 January.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 14: 05: 08 IST