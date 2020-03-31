ajay-devgn-on-rumours-about-nysa-testing-positive-for-covid-19:-‘unfounded,-untrue-&-baseless’

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 10: 20 [IST]

The novel Coronavirus pandemic has brought to world to a standstill. With India under the state of complete lockdown, Bollywood stars are also in self-quarantine and practicing social distancing. Amidst this, there were various conjectures doing the rounds about Kajol and her daughter Nysa's health. A recent report in an online portal claimed that the star kid tested positive for coronavirus after she showed symptoms and was rushed to the hospital by Kajol. Reacting to these rumours, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter page to dismiss the report as 'untrue and baseless'. The Tanhaji actor tweeted, "Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless." (sic) Few days ago before the nationwide lockdown, Nysa returned home from Singapore, after her school was reportedly closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The paparazzi had clicked Kajol with her daughter at the international airport in Mumbai. Currently, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and their kids, Nysa and Yug are in self-isolation at their residence in Mumbai. Recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress gave her fans a sneak-peek into her life in quarantine and shared a stunning selfie with a caption that read, "Day 9 of quarantine and it's a wonder how much better a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara make u feel! #lipit #smilemore #takeadeepbreath #shakeitup." (sic) Speaking about work, Ajay Devgn and Kajol recently shared screen space in Om Raut's historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, is one of the highest grossing films of 2020. Also, Kajol worked in a short film titled Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan.