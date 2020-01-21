ajay-devgn-joins-ss-rajamouli-to-shoot-rrr-movie-after-tanhaji-turns-hit-at-the-box-office

Ajay Devgn starts shooting for SS Rajamouli’s movie RRRTwitter

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has finally joined director SS Rajamouli to shoot his upcoming movie RRR. The actor is all fresh from the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office.

Several speculations were made about Ajay Devgn playing a role in RRR earlier in 2019. But the makers of the film confirmed the news at the press meet on March 14. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “BIGGG NEWS… Ajay Devgn to play a prominent role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film #RRR… Set in 1920s… A story based on two legendary freedom fighters… Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. #RRRPressMeet.”

It has been nearly a year since the announcement but there was no news about the Bollywood actor kick-starting the shoot for RRR. Film-goers across the country were eagerly waiting to hear about it. DVV Entertainment confirmed it today by tweeting, “All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today… Welcome Sir! #AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR.”