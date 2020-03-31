The Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the entire country with fear and people are going through a major lockdown to avoid further spread of the virus. Amidst all the reports of some celebrities testing positive for Covid-19, a report emerged a few days back when we heard that Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn has tested positive for Covid-19. We also heard about Kajol getting to know about this and rushing to the hospital for treatment.

But keeping aside all rumors, Ajay finally took to his social media to clear the air about his family’s well-being. Check out what he said –

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

