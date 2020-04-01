ajay-devgn-at-51:-five-reasons-why-‘pyaar-toh-hona-hi-tha’-with-this-birthday-boy!

For Quick Alerts

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 1: 00 [IST]

Born on April 2, 1969, Ajay Devgn is the son of noted action director, Late Veeru Devgn. His original name is Vishal but, he adopted Ajay as his screen name, when he debuted as a lead in the film industry with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Madhoo, in the year 1991. In a career spanning about 29 years, the actor delivered many blockbuster films and is a recipient of multiple awards like the National Award. Ajay was also honoured with Padma Shri award in 2016. As the superstar turns 51 today, we give you five reasons why we adore the Singham actor. A Master Of All 'Shades' Ajay Devgn can make us shed tears with his emotional reel version. At the same time, the actor also knows how to give us belly aches with his terrific comic-timing. He even sends shiver down our spines with his set of thrillers and horror films. 'U, Me Aur Hum' When It Comes To Relationships After five years of courtship and more than two decades of marriage, Ajay Devgn's marriage with Kajol is rock-steady solid. "Kajol and I are perfect for each other, but everybody is different. I just urge people to let their partner be. Don't try to change who they inherently are," the actor had let out the secret of his happy marriage in an interview with HT Brunch. Opening up further, he had continued, "I've reached a point when, without even looking at her, I can sense that she's feeling low. Similarly, she knows in a second if something's wrong with me. Then we talk it out and comfort each other. That's how much our relationship has evolved." Isn't that some major couple goals? His Kids, Nysa And Yug Are His 'Jigar' Ka Tukda Right from taking out some time from his busy shooting schedules to vacation with them, to being 'the Great Wall' when it comes to protecting them from trolls, Mr Devgn is a Daddy Cool in every sense. Talking about his equation with his kids, Ajay had shared in one of his interviews, "I can't treat my kids the way my father treated me when he was angry with me. I learn a lot from my kids, and believe me, they can teach you so much. That's how you evolve." We Are All Hearts Over His Wicked Sense Of Humour! Don't get fooled by Ajay Devgn's intense eyes! The man has got a wittier side to him as well. The actor often pulls his wife Kajol's leg with his funny captions and comments on her pictures on social media. In fact, the couple's sassy exchange on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' last year, was such a laugh-a-riot! He Made Us Fall In Love With 'History' Who would have thought that a drab subject like history could be such a visual treat on the big screen? But, kudos to Ajay Devgn and director Om Raut for pulling off a film on a historical figure like Tanhaji Malusare! With a perfect blend of gripping story-telling and eye-appealing visuals, the actor-director duo succeeded in making our hearts swell with pride after watching their film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film had a merry run at the box-office as well, thus opening new avenues for films belonging to a similar genre.