AJ And The Queen: RuPaul dramedy is a little more style over substance – but it’s still fabulous

RuPaul has established himself as a Jack (and Jill) of all trades in the entertainment industry but is upping their game in new Netflix series, AJ and The Queen.

Joining forces with Sex And The City creator Michael Patrick King, RuPaul helped create as well as stars in the new series, which sees a drag queen and a 10-year-old head off across state lines to a beauty pageant in the back of a trusty RV.

Robert (Ru), who by night goes as fabulous drag queen Ruby Red, burns all their bridges in their regular performance spot in New York as they prepare to start a new life with her own rival bar set up alongside her boyfriend (Josh Segarra).

However, it turns out that he was a grifter, and deliberately targeted her alongside wannabe mobster Lady Danger (Tia Carrere) – with nothing left to do, she’s forced to hit the road again… and discovers she’s got a stowaway in her cross-country performance scheduled in the form of troubled neighbourhood kid, AJ (Izzy G).

Threatening to claim Robert had been touching her if she doesn’t take her to Texas (ew.) to be with her grandfather, AJ and Robert head off on a trip of self-discovery as they learn about each other in the process.

Izzy G is definitely an actress in the making, and she deals with what she’s given well, but my God, they didn’t half make AJ insufferable at times as she kicks and screams and demands from Robert to a ridiculous degree- and he just takes it. She’s entitled in a way that’s unnecessary, and the fact that Robert wants to keep helping her is baffling at times.

Hector (or whatever his name is, depending on his target) is just as bad, and at times literally tears up hotel rooms out of frustrations as he chases the pair down, and makes you wonder how he managed to hide that side of him from Robert for so long.

Seriously, there is so much yelling in this film and we don’t understand why.

The story is meant to be one of seeing the good in people no matter their circumstance, and that Robert can’t help but be attracted to damaged people, but at times he actually comes off as a bit of a doormat, just letting people treat him badly and actually encouraging their negative actions.

Then at another point he’s offered a truly nice person and the sexual chemistry is off the charts, but they’re still hung up on the ex who is literally trying to get him killed. It’s baffling.

He has some form of conscience with the help of best friend Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley) who helps him via phone calls along the way. He’s fabulous, even if he is blind and should be clinically dead for a diabetic who eats that many cakes and donuts.

For the Drag Race fans though, familiar faces crop up throughout the trip, and they often provide the comic relief and heart of the show, as they interact and teach AJ, and Robert, lessons in a variety of ways.

At my count, there were 27 – including star turns from Latrice Royale as a hustler/drag royalty of Jackson, Chad Michaels (complete with her impeccable Cher illusion) and Trinity The Tuck as the queen to beat at the final pageant.

There is also more than one nod to the film that made this show exist in the first place – Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – including several costume moments and pieces.

We also need to take a moment to nod at Zaldy, who mostly made all the fabulous pieces that Ru/Ruby wears throughout the series run – which in themselves deserve an acting credit because seriously… they’re fabulous.

Particular nod to the Chandelier outfit that has Ru swinging in the air literally like a chandelier singing Sia.

Honestly do you want to get camper? Fine – have Ru fronting a gender-swap version of Grease in a trailer park dressed as Sandy, or her appearance as Judy Garland running through the hospital.

Notable Moments: All. The. Costumes. All. The Fabulousness.

What do we have to do to be part of the Latrice/Monique girl gang?

The Grease tribute is everything we needed to see on screen.

Robert’s potential new Jackson love interest is bae and we refuse to hear otherwise.

Verdict:

This RuPaul dramedy may be a little more style over substance and at times a little ridiculous, but there is something about it you can’t help but love by the end.

As should’ve been expected, it’s really Ru’s show, but a couple of script choices let the side down – most noticably the yelling, and the seeming miss of common sense to call someone for help which, to be fair, would’ve stopped the concept dead in its tracks.

Michael-Leon Wooley is the other MVP of the show, but the ‘I’m blind and can’t see people behind me’ schtick is a bit that gets played maybe one too many times.

But you have to kind of take the show for what it is. Pretty camp – which for all intents and purposes, means full of colour, full of life, and just a little bit silly.

Whether the show returns is yet to be seen, but it’s not particularly necessary.

AJ And The Queen is available now on Netflix.





