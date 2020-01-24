aishwarya-rai-looks-older-than-hrithik,-can’t-cast-her:-rakesh-roshan-about-the-bachchan-bahu-(throwback)

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘eternal love’IBTimes IN

Even though Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan look absolutely smashing together and ensure a hit every time they feature together, papa Rakesh Roshan was not convinced. While the world went gaga when Hrithik and Aishwarya featured together in Jodha Akbar and Dhoom 2, Rakesh Roshan thought otherwise.

Aishwarya’s reply

Rakesh Roshan had once publically said that he wouldn’t be able to cast Aishwarya Rai opposite Hrithik Roshan as she looks older than Hrithik. Ouch! That was quite a strong statement to make. However, Aishwarya had reacted to his statement and said, “It’s strange that Rakesh Roshan thinks I look older than Hrithik. In fact, he’s approached me for all his home productions,” reported HT.

Not just Aishwarya Rai, Rakesh Roshan had even irked Shah Rukh Khan. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan were considered the closest pals in the industry. What led to the two of them drifting apart remains unknown but what made it worse was the clash between their films in 2017 and papa Rakesh Roshan openly lambasting Shah Rukh Khan over it.

Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan

Rakesh Roshan – Shah Rukh Khan clash

It was said that Rakesh Roshan had announced his release date for Kaabil as January 26 much in advance. And Shah Rukh Khan, fearing the tough competition with Salman Khan’s Sultan, changed the date of Raees to that of Kaabil’s.

Talking about it, Rakesh Roshan told Spotboye, “I told him (Shah Rukh Khan) we both will lose money. But he didn’t understand. I don’t know why. I told him that I am hearing good reports about your film, it can do a business of Rs 300 crore. I also told him that his contemporaries are Salman and Aamir who are making Rs 300 crores (each) with their films; compete with them, not Hrithik. Hrithik is junior to him. In front of me, he agreed to what I was saying. He said, ‘Yes sir, yes sir’. But he didn’t change the release date of Raees and is now coming out on the same day as Kaabil. I wish him good luck. Both of us together will make Rs 300 crore. That’s the good part.”

Well, Rakesh Roshan might choose not to think this way but the entire nation loves watching Hrithik and Aishwarya together.