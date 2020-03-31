Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan: 10 Celeb-Inspired Unique and Eye-Catching Bridal Blouse Designs!

When it comes to style and suave, nobody and absolutely nobody matches our Bollywood heroines better. From the age-old traditional ‘nazakat’ aka ‘grace’ to ‘hot as fire’ heat quotient, our female stars have it all in themselves.

But as the argument says, Indian beauties look the best when donning a saree. Today, sarees are not just about the varied prints and patterns and stuff but also a lot about the various fashion blouse cuts and designs. And who better than some of our leading heroines like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan to slay it big time with those enviable designs.

Check out their photos below to keep admiring –