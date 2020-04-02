Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan: On-Screen Brides who Nailed the Smokey Eye's Makeup Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most gorgeous and beautiful woman in the world. She is famous for her fabulous outfits at Cannes. Aishwarya is perfect in her makeup and she is seen in smokey eye makeup most of the times and she was looking beautiful. The eye makeup makes her look beautiful and she slays Bollywood with her killer looks.

Priyanka Chopra is a fabulous actress and she likes to keep her makeup heavy and look beautiful. She is the beauty queen and looks perfect. People follow her for her amazing beauty tips and gorgeous looks.

Anushka Sharma looks sizzling hot in smokey eye makeup. She likes soft smokey eyes look and looks beautiful and gorgeous. Her expressions are mindblowing and look stunning.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known as Bebo in Bollywood. Her signature look is smokey eye makeup and she looks damn beautiful in it. Kareena has done many YouTube videos on her makeup and she has given tips also.

