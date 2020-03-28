Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma: Who Looks HOTTIE In Golden?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most gorgeous actress in Bollywood. She has an amazing collection of golden outfits from western to traditional. She was seen wearing a golden gown at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and she was looking gorgeous. She dazzles in a golden outfit. She was also seen wearing golden saree and was looking fabulous.

Kareena Kapoor is also a popular actress in Bollywood. She is famous for her killer looks. She was seen wearing golden outfits most of the time. She was shining in her golden sequin gown and was looking gorgeous. She was looking pretty in her golden lehenga and it is perfect for any festive occasion. She has a great collection of golden gowns and she looks beautiful in it.

Shilpa Shetty is a well-known face in Bollywood who is popular for her fitness and yoga. She has a well-toned body and looks hot and sexy in all her outfits. She was looking beautiful in her golden saree and she was also seen wearing a golden sexy gown and was looking gorgeous. Her golden lehenga is just awesome and she looks fabulous in it.

Anushka Sharma is a famous and popular actress in Bollywood. She is famous for her amazing acting skills. Anushka wore a golden lehenga for her wedding reception and was looking stunning in that outfit. She was seen wearing a golden dress and was looking hot and sexy in that dress.

