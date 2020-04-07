aishwarya-rai-bachchan-in-this-throwback-video-from-‘90s-is-just-unmissable

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 12: 14 [IST]

Netizens have been finding new ways to keep themselves busy during quarantine, and as a result, plenty of throwback content has been surfacing online, thanks to fan clubs. The most recent one is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s throwback video from an unreleased film. Aishwarya has impressed people all over the world with her stunning beauty and performances. The actress, in the video, looks just as charming and full of glow as today. All decked up in a purple traditional attire, the video shows Aishwarya gearing up to shoot for the film’s dance sequence. She can be seen in a purple lehenga and covered in oxidised jewellery with heavy makeup. Her look in the video will remind you of Aishwarya in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, and more. Take a look at the video: The video clip is reportedly from Aishwarya’s incomplete and unreleased 1997 film, Radheshyam Sitaram. Earlier, director Anees Bazmeehad also shared a throwback picture of the film’s cast on Instagram. In the post, the filmmaker was seen standing alongside actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and others. The picture also shows a monkey sitting in front of the entire cast. He captioned the post as, ‘this picture was taken during the shooting of a film called Radheshyam Sitaram which unfortunately never released due to some issues.” He then went on to share some details about the film, “Yeh ek bohot hi khoobsoorat film banaayi thi jismain hero and heroine dono ka double role tha & I am sure agar yeh film release hoti toh aap sabko bohot pasand aati! PS – Don’t miss the in the frame. Kya aapko yaad hai ki yeh bandar aapne pehle kaunse movie main dekha that #ThrowbackThursday @suniel.shetty @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #PareshRawal” Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming project will reunite her with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. According to reports, she will be playing a role with grey shades in the film Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on the popular historical Tamil novel of the same name. Family: Karan Johar Is All Praise For Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, And Priyanka’s Short Film Ekta Kapoor Takes Off Her Signature Rings And Bracelets, Says “Thanos has left the building”