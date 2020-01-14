aishwarya-rai-and-big-b-leave-for-ritu-nanda’s-last-rites

B-town celebs attend special screening of ‘Fanney Khan’













Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda’s mother-in-law and Raj Kapoor’s eldest daughter Ritu Nanda passed away today morning. This news was nothing less than a shock for the Kapoor, Nanda and the Bachchan family. Ritu, who was 71 years old, was suffering from cancer from the past couple of years. The last rituals of Ritu will be performed today at 1.30 pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi.

Bachchan Bahu Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for the last rites. Both were clicked wearing white outfits as they headed towards attending the funeral.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Some time ago, Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt note that wrote, My dearest, May your soul rests in peace.

For the uninitiated, Ritu Nanda was married to a famous industrialist, Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda who passed away last year and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to their son Nikhil Nanda.

