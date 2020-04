airline-flight-and-route-cancellations:-the-full-list

It is a dire time for the airline industry globally, with airlines around the world set to lose between US$63 billion and US$113 billion this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With record low load factors across the board, airlines worldwide are slashing routes or suspending entire operations altogether.Whether you’re looking to get home during this outbreak or wondering if your airline of choice is suspending routes beyond the near future, this guide contains all you need to keep track of which airlines have cancellations and suspensions, how much of their routes are suspended and for how long their operations are cancelled or suspended for.The list and visualisations below are based on a database maintained by aviation enthusiasts. The list and all visualisation data is synced with the database every hour.Jump to: Airline list | Timeline | Cancellations by regionList of airlines with cancelled routes

ANA

Asia Pacific

50%

20%

70%

267

29 March 2020

24 April 2020

24 March 2020

Aegean

Europe

80%

75%

90%

52

22 March 2020

30 April 2020

17 March 2020

Aeroflot

Europe

35%

85%

249

23 March 2020

Aerolienas Argentina

South America

99%

99%

99%

49

16 March 2020

31 March 2020

Aeromexico

North America

45%

35%

50%

72

17 March 2020

30 April 2020

16 March 2020

Air Antilles

Carribean

50%

50%

7

23 March 2020

Air Antwerp

Europe

100%

100%

1

22 March 2020

4 May 2020

18 March 2020

Air Arabia

Middle East

100%

43

25 March 2020

8 April 2020

23 March 2020

Air Astana

Asia Pacific

98%

100%

95%

32

18 March 2020

15 April 2020

23 March 2020

Air Baltic

Europe

100%

100%

38

17 March 2020

14 April 2020

12 March 2020

Air Canada

North America

50%

50%

188

June 2020

16 March 2020

Air Caraives

Carribean

100%

30 March 2020

30 April 2020

31 March 2020

Air China

China

52%

429

27 March 2020

Air Dolomiti

Europe

95%

95%

15

18 March 2020

19 April 2020

17 March 2020

Air France

Europe

90%

226

18 March 2020

May 2020

16 March 2020

Air India

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

127

25 March 2020

23 March 2020

Air India Express

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

25

25 March 2020

23 March 2020

Air Madagascar

Africa

100%

100%

6

20 March 2020

20 April 2020

18 March 2020

Air Malta

Europe

100%

100%

10

21 March 2020

Unknown

18 March 2020

Air Mauritius

Africa

96%

100%

13

17-23 March 2020

Unknown

19 March 2020

Air Moldova

Europe

100%

100%

8

17 March 2020

15 May 2020

25 March 2020

Air Namibia

Africa

100%

27 March 2020

20 April 2020

29 March 2020

Air New Zealand

Oceania

95%

95%

95%

120

1 April 2020

3 June 2020

1 April 2020

Air Senegal

Africa

90%

100%

7

20 March 2020

18 April 2020

19 March 2020

Air Serbia

Europe

100%

100%

18

19 March 2020

Air Tindi

North America

50%

20 March 2020

Air Transat

North America

100%

100%

48

30 April 2020

18 March 2020

Air Vanuatu

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

8

24 March 2020

23 March 2020

AirAsia India

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

30

25 March 2020

23 March 2020

AirAsia Indonesia

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

28

30 March 2020

17 May 2020

30 March 2020

AirAsia Malaysia

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

97

28 March 2020

21 April 2020

26 March 2020

AirAsia Thailand

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

62

22 March 2020

25 April 2020

31 March 2020

AirAsia X (Malaysia)

Asia Pacific

90%

90%

24

28 March 2020

31 May 2020

26 March 2020

AirAsia X (Thailand)

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

24

16 March 2020

23 March 2020

Airlink

Africa

100%

100%

100%

26 March 2020

20 April 2020

25 March 2020

Alaska Airlines

North America

70%

329

May 2020

25 March 2020

Alitalia

Europe

60%

93

Allegiant

North America

30%

101

May 2020

18 March 2020

American Airlines

North America

80%

70%

90%

946

6 June 2020

27 March 2020

Arik Air

Africa

100%

2 April 2020

Austrian

Europe

100%

100%

100%

84

18 March 2020

19 April 2020

15 March 2020

Avianca

South America

100%

100%

100%

149

23 March 2020

12 April 2020

25 March 2020

Avior Airlines

South America

100%

100%

100%

11

17 March 2020

17 April 2020

17 March 2020

Azul

South America

90%

145

March 25 2020

30 April 2020

24 March 2020

Azur Air

Europe

100%

50%

30

22 March 2020

20 April 2020

2 April 2020

BA CityFlyer

Europe

100%

100%

100%

24

23 March 2020

4 April 2020

19 March 2020

Bahamasair

Carribean

100%

100%

100%

9

25 March 2020

31 March 2020

24 March 2020

Bangkok Airways

Asia Pacific

60%

75%

100%

40

30 March 2020

BlueAir

Europe

100%

15

21 March 2020

Brussels Airlines

Europe

100%

100%

57

21 March 2020

19 April 2020

17 March 2020

Buzz

Europe

100%

100%

100%

371

24 March 2020

31 May 2020

24 March 2020

CSA Czech Airlines

Europe

100%

100%

11

16 March 2020

11 April 2020

13 March 2020

Cabo Verde Airlines

Africa

100%

100%

3

18 March 2020

18 April 2020

17 March 2020

Caribbean

Carribean

90%

60%

100%

19

24 March 2020

24 March 2020

Cathay Pacific

Asia Pacific

96%

96%

154

May 2020

20 March 2020

Cayman Airways

Carribean

100%

99%

100%

6

23 March 2020

12 April 2020

17 March 2020

Cebu Pacific

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

75

19 March 2020

14 April 2020

17 March 2020

China Eastern Airlines

China

55%

566

27 March 2020

China Southern Airlines

China

45%

621

27 March 2020

Comair

Africa

100%

100%

20

26 March 2020

17 April 2020

24 March 2020

Compass Airlines

North America

100%

100%

100%

74

7 April 2020

Permanent

19 March 2020

Conviasa

South America

100%

15 March 2020

15 May 2020

2 April 2020

Copa

Central America

100%

100%

97

22 March 2020

21 April 2020

20 March 2020

Cubana

Carribean

100%

100%

2 April 2020

1 April 2020

Delta

North America

70%

80%

910

18 March 2020

Egyptair

Africa

100%

100%

100%

74

19 March 2020

31 March 2020

16 March 2020

El Al

Middle East

100%

100%

45

27 March 2020

4 April 2020

26 March 2020

Emirates

Middle East

100%

100%

190

25 March 2020

Varies

24 March 2020

Etihad

Middle East

100%

100%

102

26 March 2020

23 March 2020

Eurowings

Europe

90%

140

FastJet Zimbabwe

Africa

100%

2

27 March 2020

17 April 2020

25 March 2020

Fiji Airways

Oceania

95%

50%

99%

13

25 Marh 2020

31 May 2020

24 March 2020

Finnair

Europe

90%

72

June 2020

15 March 2020

Flair

North America

50%

7

21 March 2020

FlyArystan

Asia Pacific

60%

30%

100%

5

18 March 2020

15 April 2020

18 March 2020

FlyOne

Europe

100%

100%

5

17 March 2020

31 March 2020

16 March 2020

Flydubai

Middle East

100%

100%

54

25 March 2020

8 April 2020

23 March 2020

GOL

South America

96%

92%

100%

122

28 March 2020

3 May 2020

24 March 2020

GoAir

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

57

25 March 2020

23 March 2020

Gulf Air

Middle East

91%

33

18 March 2020

31 March 2020

24 March 2020

HK Express

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

24

23 March 2020

30 April 2020

20 March 2020

Hainan Airlines

China

50%

224

27 March 2020

Harbour Air

North America

100%

40

26 March 2020

3 May 2020

26 March 2020

Hawaiian Airlines

North America

90%

80%

100%

61

April 2020

22 March 2020

IAG (BA, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus)

Europe

90%

May 2020

16 March 2020

Icelandair

Europe

86%

86%

36

May 2020

23 March 2020

IndiGo

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

261

25 March 2020

23 March 2020

Interjet

North America

40%

67

16 March 2020

JSX

North America

80%

80%

24

25 March 2020

Japan Airlines 100% intl on 19 Mar SYD time” data-placement=”top” title=”More info”>

Oceania

80%

60%

100%

131

May 2020

18 March 2020

Qazaq Air

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

5

22 March 2020

31 March 2020

20 March 2020

REX

Oceania

88%

88%

57

6 April 2020

23 March 2020

Royal Air Maroc

Africa

100%

61

22 March 2020

24 March 2020

Royal Jordanian

Middle East

100%

100%

100%

25

17 March 2020

31 March 2020

13 March 2020

RwandAir

Africa

100%

100%

100%

12

20 March 2020

20 April 2020

19 March 2020

Ryanair

Europe

100%

100%

100%

371

24 March 2020

9 April 2020

24 March 2020

SA Express (South Africa)

Africa

100%

100%

100%

19

18 March 2020

Indefinite

17 March 2020

SAS

Europe

99%

99%

100%

104

16 March 2020

Unknown

15 March 2020

Saudia

Middle East

100%

100%

100%

168

15 March 2020

29 March 2020

14 March 2020

Scoot

Asia Pacific

96%

49

22 March 2020

Shandong Airlines

China

70%

124

27 March 2020

Shanghai Airlines

China

55%

105

27 March 2020

Shenzen Airlines

China

45%

188

27 March 2020

Sichuan Airlines

China

65%

161

27 March 2020

SilkAir

Asia Pacific

96%

26

April 2020

22 March 2020

Singapore Airlines

Asia Pacific

96%

121

April 2020

22 March 2020

Smartwings (Czech Republic)

Europe

100%

100%

34

16 March 2020

11 April 2020

13 March 2020

South African Airways

Africa

100%

100%

100%

44

27 March 2020

16 April 2020

24 March 2020

Southwest

North America

40%

100%

741

14 April 2020

5 June 2020

16 March 2020

SpiceJet

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

113

25 March 2020

31 March 2020

23 March 2020

Spirit

North America

90%

151

May 2020

26 March 2020

Starlux (Taiwan)

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

3

21 March 2020

end of April 2020

18 March 2020

Sun Country

North America

23%

33

18 March 2020

Sun d’Or Internatinoal Airlines

100%

31 May 2020

29 March 2020

SunExpress

Europe

100%

100%

35

23 March 2020

23 March 2020

Sunwing

North America

100%

100%

100%

41

23 March 2020

Indefinite

17 March 2020

Swiss

Europe

95%

91

19 April 2020

19 March 2020

Swoop

North America

50%

100%

9

23 March 2020

Unknown

19 March 2020

TAAG Angola

Africa

100%

100%

100%

13

20 March 2020

5 April 2020

23 March 2020

TAP

Europe

93%

128

May 2020

17 March 2020

TUI BE

Europe

100%

32

26 March 2020

30 April 2020

27 March 2020

TUI UK

Europe

100%

100%

57

17 March 2020

16 April 2020

17 March 2020

Tame Ecuador

South America

100%

100%

100%

8

17 March 2020

Unknown

17 March 2020

Thai Airways

Asia Pacific

85%

83

30 March 2020

Thai Lion Air

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

36

25 March 2020

30 April 2020

20 March 2020

TianJin Airlines

China

80%

95

27 March 2020

Tigerair Australia

Asia Pacific

100%

14

25 March 2020

14 June 2020

24 March 2020

Trans States Airlines

North America

100%

100%

42

1 April 2020

Permanent

17 March 2020

Transavia France

Europe

100%

100%

100%

37

20 March 2020

31 May 2020

17 March 2020

Transavia NL

Europe

100%

100%

42

23 March 2020

5 April 2020

18 March 2020

Tunisair

Africa

100%

2 April 2020

Turkish Airlines

Europe

90%

100%

312

14 March 2020

1 April 2020

27 March 2020

Ukraine International Airlines

Europe

100%

100%

100%

14

17 March 2020

24 April 2020

26 March 2020

United

North America

68%

52%

95%

786

Unknown

25 March 2020

Uzbekistan Airways

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

31

17 March 2020

5 April 2020

16 March 2020

VietJet

Asia Pacific

15%

100%

75

19 March 2020

Vietnam Airlines

Asia Pacific

20%

100%

99

21 March 2020

30 April 2020

19 March 2020

Virgin Atlantic

Europe

95%

45

26 March 2020

16 March 2020

Virgin Australia

Oceania

98%

90%

100%

98

27 March 2020

14 June 2020

17 March 2020

Vistara

Asia Pacific

100%

100%

100%

40

25 March 2020

23 March 2020

Volaris

North America

80%

77

24 March 2020

30 April 2020

2 April 2020

Volotea

Europe

99%

99%

3

17 March 2020

23 March 2020

WestJet

North America

75%

50%

100%

125

22 March 2020

21 April 2020

16 March 2020

Winair

Carribean

100%

100%

8

23 March 2020

6 April 2020

25 March 2020

WizzAir

Europe

85%

121

23 March 2020

Xiamen Airlines

China

50%

167

27 March 2020

Yemenia Airways

Middle East

100%

100%

100%

3

17 March 2020

31 March 2020

17 March 2020

easyJet

Europe

100%

337

25 March 2020

26 March 2020

hop!

Europe

100%

100%

100%

69

20 March 2020

May 2020

17 March 2020

Data sourced from Coronavirus Flight Cancellation Tracker, maintained by Seth Miller, John Ostrower, Jason Rabinowitz & JetTip. Last updated April 2nd 2020 9: 03 GMT. Updates every hour. Based on estimations, see disclaimer.

Total Route Cancellations

Domestic Route Cancellations

International Route Cancellations

Please check back on this page for more visualisations and analysis that are to come throughout the coming days.Disclaimer: Data presented within this list and visualisations are based on crowdsourced data. Data and visualisations presented should only be considered as estimates. Accuracy of data and visualisations is not guaranteed. This data should be used for general reference only. While every airline is attempted to be covered, the list and visualisation data may not contain every single airline or their current route data or announcements. If you need assistance with your particular situation, contact the airline or travel provider directly.

Picture: GettyImages

Was this content helpful to you?

Gabe Palomares leads Product Data at Finder. Formerly Editor of ProductReview.com.au, and with years of experience as a data & editorial maven in the online comparison space, Gabe’s commitment to you is to ensure that the information & data you rely on Finder is accurate and trustworthy. Gabe holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications in Media Arts and Production from the University of Technology Sydney. When not pouring through millions of data points, Gabe enjoys all things Disney and travelling the globe (preferably at the same time).

