airline-demands-passenger-take-a-pregnancy-test-before-boarding-amid-concern-over-‘birth-tourism’

A Hong Kong airline has apologised for demanding a passenger take a pregnancy test before boarding a flight the US Pacific island of Saipan.

Midori Nishida, 25, from Japan, was checking in for the flight at Hong Kong International Airport, with low-cost carrier Hong Kong Express, when a member of its staff presented her with a pregnancy test as part of its ‘fit to fly’ policy, to prove she wasn’t expecting.

Nishida told The Wall Street Journal it was a “humiliating and frustrating” experience, and the airline, owned by Cathay Pacific, later said it had apologised “unreservedly” and stated it had “immediately suspended the practice while we review it.”

The reason behind the bizarre intervention? Saipan has become a popular destination for foreign mothers to give birth in, since under US law any child born in its territory is automatically granted American citizenship.

Saipan, which has a population of just 50,000, is part of the US commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, and has different regulations that, unlike mainland America, allow some nationalities to enter without a visa, Chinese among them.