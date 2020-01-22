airbnb-offers-lovers-the-chance-to-stay-in-stunning-house-that-inspired-romeo-and-juliet

Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day? Do you want it to be super special and historical?

Then look to the pinnacle of romance – William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet – for inspiration.

Airbnb is offering lucky lovers the chance to stay in Juliet’s House – Casa di Giulietta – the very place that inspired Shakespeare to write his timeless play.

The house is a Gothic-style 1300s building and museum, which comes with a stone balcony.

It’s the first time that the 13th century townhouse in Verona, Italy, will be open to the public. And people who remember the play will know that fair Verona is where Shakespeare’s love story takes place.

Although Shakespeare didn’t specify its exact whereabouts, Casa Giulietta in the town’s centre, is popularly believed to be his famous heroine’s true home.

And the lucky guests can expect the full works.

The successful applicant and their love will be treated to a Romeo and Juliet inspired tour of the city and get to read and reply to some of the most recent letters to Juliet at the Juliet Club.

In case you’re not sure what that is (and haven’t watched Amanda Seyfried’s film), the Juliet Club receives thousands of letters from all over the world and a team of volunteers reply to each one to keep the tradition alive.

Once you’re done reading lovelorn letters, you can enjoy a feast cooked by two Michelin Star chefs at a candle-lit dinner.

You’ll even get your own personal butler to wait on you hand and foot.

Then, sleep it all off on the original Letto di Giulietta bed, which featured in Zeffirelli’s 1960s film Romeo and Juliet, starring Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey.

Honestly, where do we sign up? (And do they accept singletons?)

Federico Sboarina, mayor of Verona Municipality, said: ‘Juliet’s House is the most important museum in the City of Verona, attracting millions of visitors every year.

‘Partnering with Airbnb brings the widely known Shakespearian story of Romeo and Juliet to life in a way never offered before.

If you fancy a stay in what is known as the City of Love, you don’t have to do much to be in with a chance.

Applicants simply have to write a letter to Juliet in English, sharing their own poignant love story and explaining why they and their partner would be perfect guests.

Submit your entry by 11: 59 pm on 2 February 2020 via the Airbnb website.

