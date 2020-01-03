airbnb-gained-technology-to-judge -‘narcissism’-of-guests

Weekend breaks and sunny getaways are ideal ways to relax, let off steam, and perhaps snap a few indulgent selfies in exotic locations.
But holidaymakers may be advised to be on their best behaviour following revelations Airbnb gained technology to judge guests on their personalities, including drinking habits and “narcissism”.
The technology is designed to scan the online profiles of would-be bookers to judge whether they will be reliable customers or not, according to European Patent Office (EPO) documents.
Penalising narcissism and alcohol use may not bode well for many in the age of Instagram and stag nights abroad, but the trait analyser also rates more disturbing qualities such as “Machiavellianism, or psychopathy”.
News of the technology follows a Kensington homeowner’s £2.5 million flat being trashed by hen party revellers last year after it was made available on Airbnb.
The software was patented in the US, and is understood to have been inherited by the booking site following the acquisition of another company. It is not clear how much of the technology has been utilised by the booking site.
It is designed to judge the personality of guests, and allocate them a score for trustworthiness, which is arrived at by weighing various possible traits.
Initial plans were put forward in 2014, with the most recent patent issued in 2019 by the EPO.
Patent documents state that the technology is for “determining the trustworthiness and compatibility of a person and, in particular, assessing behavioral and personality traits of a person”.
These traits can include anti-social tendencies,, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, neuroticism, narcissism, as well as “Machiavellianism” and “psychopathy.”
Signs of these characteristics are to be scanned from online indicators, which may include a particular phrase, image, video, link, or webpage.
These could point towards undesirable behaviours which the patent lists as“involvement with drugs or alcohol, hate groups, sex work, and crime amongst other activities.
The Air Bnb website states in its information on safety that: Every Airbnb reservation is scored for risk before it’s confirmed.
“We use predictive analytics and machine learning to instantly evaluate hundreds of signals that help us flag and investigate suspicious activity before it happens.”
Airbnb has been contacted for comment, and is understood to have gained the technology following its acquisition of Trooly.