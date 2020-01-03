airbnb-gained-technology-to-judge -‘narcissism’-of-guests

Weekend breaks and sunny getaways are ideal ways to relax, let off steam, and perhaps snap a few indulgent selfies in exotic locations.

But holidaymakers may be advised to be on their best behaviour following revelations Airbnb gained technology to judge guests on their personalities, including drinking habits and “narcissism”.

The technology is designed to scan the online profiles of would-be bookers to judge whether they will be reliable customers or not, according to European Patent Office (EPO) documents.

Penalising narcissism and alcohol use may not bode well for many in the age of Instagram and stag nights abroad, but the trait analyser also rates more disturbing qualities such as “Machiavellianism, or psychopathy”.

News of the technology follows a Kensington homeowner’s £2.5 million flat being trashed by hen party revellers last year after it was made available on Airbnb.