airbnb-created-tech-to-scan-guests’-online-life-so-it-can-make-sure-they-won’t-wreck-a-listing

Airbnb has developed new technology that will scan through a potential guests’ online life to calculate the chances they will wreck a listing.

The company has built a ‘trait analyser’ to build up a picture of guests and mark them down for being ‘associated’ with things like drugs or alcohol. The software scans things like social media feeds or news stories and marks users based on keywords associated with them.

First revealed in a patent filing last year, it looks for ‘trustworthiness and compatibility’ in an attempt to determine suitability. Airbnb already uses a feedback system for guests and hosts to rate each other, but this new process looks to happen automatically in the background once the software is deployed.

Why the need? Because Airbnb is being hit with a costly lawsuit by a property developer who rented out his Chelsea mansion to a booking that was supposedly a family of four. In truth, 500 partygoers turned up and wrecked the property over a weekend.

It’s not just hard partying that’ll see you marked down by Airbnb, either. According to the patent, those ‘involved in pornography’ or who have ‘authored online content with negative language’ will also get marked down.

On Airbnb’s website it states: ‘Every Airbnb reservation is scored for risk before it’s confirmed.

‘We use predictive analytics and machine learning to instantly evaluate hundreds of signals that help us flag and investigate suspicious activity before it happens.’

Following the Chelsea incident, the company responded to say that it had kicked the offending guest off the platform.

A spokesman for the company told Metro.co.uk: ‘We have zero tolerance for behaviour like this and immediately removed this guest from Airbnb. We also offered the host our support at the time of the incident.

‘More than 2 million people a night stay on Airbnb around the world and bad experiences are extremely rare.’