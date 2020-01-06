airbnb-cracks-down-on-hollywood-hills-party-houses-identified-by-lapd

Recent efforts by Airbnb to rein in parties and rowdy guests intensified Monday as the company announced it was cracking down on two dozen listings in the Hollywood Hills that law enforcement identified as nuisance properties.

Based on information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, Airbnb identified 28 Hollywood Hills homes listed on the company’s website that had also been pegged by law enforcement as chronic party houses. Some of those homes had generated citations and “cease and desist” orders in the city, according to the company.

All upcoming reservations for those homes have been canceled. Some of the properties have been removed from Airbnb based on the severity of the issues identified by law enforcement. Other properties will be subject to lengthy suspensions, and the homeowners will need to certify that they’re in good standing with the city by submitting documentation to Airbnb before being considered for reinstatement, the company wrote in a statement.

“LAPD Hollywood Division appreciates Airbnb’s outstanding cooperation in delisting nuisance party locations,” LAPD Capt. Steven Lurie said in a prepared statement. “We continue to work with all short-term rental platforms to allow them to provide their valuable service while maintaining the character of our neighborhoods.”

It is not clear how many homes have been removed from the company’s website. Airbnb did not provide specific streets or addresses of the homes under scrutiny.

The move is part of a recent push by the San Francisco-based company to build trust on its platform by identifying listings that may be violating its ban on “open invite” parties, or those without a set guest list that are advertised on social media. The company said last month it would be looking at accommodations in cities such as Los Angeles, Miami Beach, London and Montreal as part of its enforcement efforts. The company also banned large parties at apartment buildings and condos.

“This policy does not impact parties that are authorized by hosts and convened respectfully by guests,” the company said in a statement last month. “Instead, our goal with this new policy is to address the small number of guests who act irresponsibly and those rare hosts whose homes become persistent neighborhood nuisances.”

Airbnb’s efforts come on the heels of a deadly shooting that took place at a Halloween party at a home in Orinda, Calif., that was listed by the company. Five people were killed during the party, which had more than 100 attendees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.